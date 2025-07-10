CAR T-Cell Therapy Market to Surge at 40.2% CAGR Over the Next Five Years

Boston, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Current R&D Status of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market” is expected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2024 to $25.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.2% from 2024 to 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the CAR T-cell therapy market, focusing on current R&D status and market trends. It includes profiles of leading market players, their products, financial data, and recent activity.

The report also examines business strategies in the competitive landscape, historical development, ongoing advances, and CAR T-cell therapy regulatory requirements. Additionally, it provides a regional analysis covering the U.S. and international markets.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing Incidence of Cancer: The rising number of cancer cases globally is a significant driver for CAR T-cell therapy. CAR T-cell therapy, which involves modifying a patient's T-cells to target and destroy cancer cells, offers a promising treatment for cancer.

Growing Investments and Funding in CAR T-cell Therapy Research: There has been a substantial increase in investments and funding from the public and private sectors. This financial support accelerates R&D, advancing CAR T-cell therapy and bringing new treatments to market more quickly.

Strong Research and Development Pipeline: The R&D pipeline for CAR T-cell therapy is robust, with numerous clinical trials and studies underway. This strong pipeline indicates a continuous flow of new and improved therapies, enhancing the potential for successful treatments and expanding the market.

Advances in Genetic Engineering: Technological advances in genetic engineering have significantly improved the efficacy and safety of CAR T-cell therapies. Innovations such as CRISPR and other gene-editing tools allow for more precise modifications of T-cells, leading to better-targeted therapies with fewer side effects.

Growing Significance of Precision Medicine: Precision medicine, which tailors treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup is becoming increasingly important in healthcare. CAR T-cell therapy aligns well with this approach, as it involves customizing T-cells to target specific cancer cells in each patient, leading to more effective and personalized treatments.

Expanding Applications of CAR T-cell Therapy: Initially, CAR T-cell therapy was primarily used for certain types of blood cancers. However, ongoing research is expanding its applications to other cancer types, including solid tumors. This broadening scope increases the potential market for CAR T-cell therapies and drives further R&D.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $4.6 billion Market size forecast $25.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 40.2% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Product, Indication, and Region Regions covered U.S. and International markets Market drivers Increasing incidence of cancer.

Growing investments and funding in CAR T-cell therapy research.

Strong R&D pipeline.

Advances in genetic engineering.

Growing significance of precision medicine.

Expanding applications of CAR T-cell therapy.

Interesting facts:

Over 210 CAR T cell therapy businesses are working on creating potential treatments for oncological, non-oncological, and other diseases.

As of January 2023, approximately 1,087 clinical trials involving CAR T-cells were registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (Research registry ID: reviewregistry1542).

Emerging startups:

Capstan Therapeutics: Founded in 2021 and based in U.S., Capstan Therapeutics uses an innovative approach of programming T-cells in the body, as compared to other companies that engineer T-cells in the lab. This is done by using mRNA vectors in which CARs are encoded and delivered via lipid nanoparticles.

Verismo Therapeutics: The company was founded in 2021 and is based in the U.S. The company’s CAR T-cell therapies platform, the KIR-CAR platform, is based on engineering T cells that make tumor-busting natural killer cells to express proteins.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global CAR T-cell therapy market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach $25.1 billion by the end of 2029, at an estimated CAGR of 40.2% from 2024 to 2029.

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

Key market drivers include:

Increasing incidence of cancer.

Growing investments and funding in CAR T-cell therapy research.

Strong R&D pipeline.

Advances in genetic engineering.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report analyzes the CAR T-cell therapy market and its growth projections in the forecast period. The market segments covered in the report include product type, indication type, and regional data for the U.S. and international markets. The report also provides information about clinical trials, the patent landscape, regulatory requirements, and the competitive landscape.

Which product type segment will be dominant through 2029?

The Yescarta product segment dominates the CAR T-cell therapy market and will continue to do so through 2029.

Which region has the largest market share?

The U.S. holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

ABBVIE INC.

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BLUEBIRD BIO INC.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

CELLECTIS S.A.

EUREKA THERAPEUTICS INC.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

ICELL GENE THERAPEUTICS INC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

LES LABORATOIRES SERVIER

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

PROTHERAGEN INC.

