ADT To Release Second Quarter 2025 Results On Thursday, July 24, 2025

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to a live webcast through the investor relations website at investor.adt.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours of the live event.

Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international), and providing the access code 4948265. An audio replay will be available for one week following the call, and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international), and providing the access code 4948265.

About ADT

ADT provides safe, smart, and sustainable solutions for people, homes, and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience—delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S.—ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.