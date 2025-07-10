Viceroy Bali Receives 2025 Global Recognition Award for Bali's Best Luxury Resort





BALI, Indonesia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Recognition Awards™ has honored Viceroy Bali with a 2025 Global Recognition Award for Bali’s Best Luxury Resort, celebrating the property’s outstanding achievements in luxury hospitality and its ongoing commitment to excellence in the industry. The award recognizes the resort's exceptional standards in luxury hospitality, following its previous recognition as the World's #1 Resort by Condé Nast Traveler in 2018 and multiple World Luxury Hotel Awards, including Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort Worldwide in 2024.

The Global Recognition Awards™, founded by CEO Jethro Sparks and headquartered in New York, USA, is recognized as a gold standard in business excellence. The awards program employs a rigorous evaluation process led by an esteemed panel of international judges, ensuring that only the most deserving businesses and individuals are celebrated for their achievements in fields such as hospitality, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The 40-villa resort, perched on a secluded ridge overlooking the Petanu River gorge, has distinguished itself through its collection of private pool villas, each featuring heated infinity pools and panoramic views of rice paddies, tropical jungle, and Mount Agung. The property's strategic positioning provides guests with tranquility while maintaining accessibility to Ubud's cultural center through a complimentary shuttle service operating from 7:00 AM to 10:30 PM.

Viceroy Bali, a family-owned luxury resort nestled in Ubud’s Valley of the Kings, stood out for its personalized service, world-class amenities, and sustained excellence in the hospitality industry. Established in 2005 by Margaret Syrowatka and now directed by Amanda Syrowatka, it features 40 private pool villas with panoramic jungle views. The property is renowned for its award-winning dining at Apéritif Restaurant and comprehensive wellness offerings at Akoya Spa, further cementing its reputation as a leading luxury destination in Indonesia.

The resort's Akoya Spa combines Western wellness techniques with traditional Balinese healing practices. It features three couples' treatment rooms with full bath facilities and sweeping valley views. Swiss-trained therapists deliver treatments that incorporate traditional Indonesian healing methods, with advanced options including IV infusion therapies and regenerative wellness programmes overseen by trained medical staff.

The 2025 Global Recognition Award adds to Viceroy Bali's extensive collection of international accolades, which includes consistent TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards and World Travel Awards recognition. The resort's crowning achievement came when Condé Nast Traveler readers voted it the World's #1 Resort from among 429,000 entries, demonstrating sustained excellence across multiple years of operation.

CasCades Restaurant offers all-day dining with spectacular jungle valley views. It offers both international and traditional Indonesian cuisine. The restaurant's authentic Balinese Rijsttafel has become particularly popular among guests seeking cultural culinary experiences. The Pinstripe Bar offers a sophisticated speakeasy atmosphere reminiscent of the 1920s, with expertly crafted cocktails and live entertainment in an elevated position providing stunning valley views.

The resort's location in Ubud's Valley of the Kings provides legal protection against future development, ensuring that every villa maintains unobstructed jungle views. This careful planning creates a sense of seclusion that appeals to couples seeking a private escape. The property's intimate scale of 40 villas, combined with family ownership, creates a distinctive luxury experience that stands apart from larger commercial resorts.

The family-owned resort continues to attract discerning guests through its combination of extraordinary natural setting, exceptional accommodation, world-class dining, personalized service, comprehensive wellness facilities, and authentic cultural experiences that maintain genuine Balinese character while delivering international luxury standards.

