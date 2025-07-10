Tyson Group Names Price Johnson Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, an award-winning leader in sales training and consulting—and listed as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years—announced today the promotion of Price Johnson to Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy. The appointment underscores Tyson Group’s continued commitment to elevating client success through strategic leadership and data-driven solutions.

Since joining Tyson Group, Johnson has played an integral role in advancing the firm’s consulting capabilities and driving significant growth across key accounts. His transition into this expanded leadership role reflects his exceptional contributions and proven track record in complex sales strategy, organizational development, and revenue generation.

“Price’s strategic mindset, ability to navigate sophisticated sales environments, and focus on long-term client value have been instrumental to our growth,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “With him now leading revenue and partnerships, we’re better positioned than ever to help our clients achieve measurable, sustainable results.”

Johnson’s career spans startups to Fortune 80 companies across sales, marketing, brand management, finance, and operations. Prior to Tyson Group, he led partnership sales for Topgolf, where he delivered transformative results by combining a people-first approach with innovative sales processes. His experience also includes key roles with the Dallas Mavericks and extensive work on the brand and agency sides of the sports and entertainment industry.

In his new role, Johnson will oversee Tyson Group’s entire revenue organization, spearhead strategic partnerships, and continue working directly with clients to implement the firm’s proprietary Sales Team Science™ 360 Diagnostic—a comprehensive assessment tool that evaluates the effectiveness of sales teams and leaders across seven core performance drivers.

Reflecting on his expanded role, Johnson shared, “Since day one, I’ve believed in Tyson Group’s mission to empower sales teams to achieve more. Having seen firsthand the impact of our methodology, I’m excited to build on that foundation—driving growth, deepening relationships, and delivering outcomes that matter.”

This promotion comes as Tyson Group continues to expand its services to meet growing demand from clients across sports, entertainment, technology, and other sectors. The firm remains committed to combining deep industry expertise with innovative training and consulting solutions to help organizations outperform the market.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training customized to each organization’s unique needs, cultivating talent that produces measurable results. With experience advising on multi-billion-dollar negotiations, developing elite sales teams, and installing proven sales processes for some of the largest brands in the world, Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its ability to drive growth and accelerate performance.

For media inquiries or more information, visit tysongroup.com.

