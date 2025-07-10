Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2025 totaled $175.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $89.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of June 30, 2025 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$20,065 
Global Discovery1,885 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,118 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,841 
Franchise839 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity388 
Non-U.S. Growth14,773 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity5,203 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,546 
Value Income        16 
International Value Group  
International Value50,062 
International Explorer788 
Global Special Situations21 
Global Value Team  
Global Value32,569 
Select Equity337 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets2,047 
Credit Team  
High Income12,689 
Credit Opportunities319 
Floating Rate88 
Developing World Team  
Developing World4,784 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak2,272 
Antero Peak Hedge268 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,856 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained965 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,133 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,673 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$175,545 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $115.4 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
