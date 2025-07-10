Goodfellow Welcomes Suzanne Blanchet to its Board of Directors

DELSON, Quebec, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzanne Blanchet to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We are delighted to welcome Suzanne to our Board. Her deep management and board experience will certainly strengthen the Board’s ability to drive strategic initiatives and support management as they take steps to ensure Goodfellow’s position as an industry leader,” said Robert Hall, Chair of the Board.

Suzanne Blanchet (D.h.c., ICD.D) is a seasoned executive and accomplished board director, recognized for her strategic leadership and expertise in industrial sectors. She currently serves on the boards of several public and private companies, including GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc., Velan Inc. (Chair of the Audit Committee), Solmax (Chair of the Audit Committee), EBI Environnement Inc. (Chair of the Audit Committee), and BCI Foods Inc. (Chair of the Board of Directors). Until 2023, she was a director of Resolute Forest Products, where she chaired the Environment, Health and Safety Committee. She also served as Chair of the Réseau des Femmes d’affaires du Québec (RFAQ), a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of women-owned businesses, and remained a board member until 2024. From 1978 to 2017, Suzanne built a distinguished career at Cascades Inc., where she held several leadership roles, most notably as President of Cascades Tissue Group from 1997 to 2014. Under her leadership, the Tissue Group experienced significant growth in Canada and the United States, becoming the fourth-largest tissue paper manufacturer in North America. From 2014 until her retirement in 2017, she served as Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development, where she led the company’s innovation strategy and oversaw the development and implementation of Cascades’ ESG plan. Suzanne holds a degree in accounting from the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières and is a certified corporate director (ICD.D). She has received several honors, including the Golden Stevie Award for Executive of the Year in Canada in 2013. In 2015, the Université du Québec en Outaouais awarded her an honorary doctorate in recognition of her outstanding contribution as a pioneer in sustainable development and her innovative approaches within the pulp and paper industry.

About Goodfellow



Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.