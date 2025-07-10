Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2025

DELSON, Quebec, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2025.

For the three months ended May 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $2.5 million or $0.29 per share compared to net earnings of $5.3 million or $0.62 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $152.9 million compared to $140.3 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share compared to net earnings of $5.2 million or $0.61 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $264.1 million compared to $245.7 million last year.

At the midpoint of fiscal 2025, Goodfellow’s performance can be characterized as evolving due to challenging market dynamics and inflationary pressures on operational costs. During the second quarter, the Company saw a notable shift in consumer preference toward Canadian-sourced wood products, driven mainly by growing concerns around evolving U.S. trade policy. This shift contributed to modest domestic demand and price stability across several product categories.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024    
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)    
Unaudited     
      
 For the three months endedFor the six months ended
 
 May 31
2025		May 31
2024		May 31
2025		May 31
2024		 
 $$$$ 
      
Sales 152,940140,334264,120245,668 
Expenses     
Cost of goods sold120,191106,199205,904188,745 
Selling, administrative and general expenses28,12126,10855,94048,992 
Net financial costs1,2126521,998707 
 149,524132,959263,842238,444 
      
Earnings before income taxes3,4167,3752787,224 
      
Income taxes9562,066782,023 
      
Total comprehensive income2,4605,3092005,201 
      
      
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted0.290.620.020.61 


GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position    
(in thousands of dollars)    
Unaudited
    
 As atAs atAs at 
 May 31
2025		November 30
2024		May 31
2024		 
 $$$ 
Assets     
Current Assets    
Cash3,3795,3144,822 
Trade and other receivables96,24756,60195,546 
Income taxes receivable6,5666,6347,286 
Inventories151,384 131,284130,239 
Prepaid expenses3,059 4,0472,536 
Total Current Assets260,635203,880240,429 
     
Non-Current Assets    
Property, plant and equipment42,84443,88334,631 
Intangible assets615 8961,192 
Right-of-use assets21,36819,9369,993 
Defined benefit plan asset21,554 21,92515,264 
Other assets1,8941,3361,227 
Total Non-Current Assets88,275 87,97662,307 
Total Assets348,910291,856302,736 
     
Liabilities    
Current Liabilities    
Bank indebtedness57,2175,91335,883 
Trade and other payables56,22249,02852,645 
Provision788 9302,774 
Current portion of lease liabilities6,5976,2714,170 
Total Current Liabilities120,82462,14295,472 
     
Non-Current Liabilities    
Lease liabilities16,319 15,2037,373 
Deferred income taxes8,3038,3034,112 
Total Non-Current Liabilities24,622 23,50611,485 
Total Liabilities145,446 85,648106,957 
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Share capital9,234 9,3099,366 
Retained earnings194,230196,899186,413 
 203,464206,208195,779 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity348,910291,856302,736 


GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows     
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024  
(in thousands of dollars)  
Unaudited  
For the three months ended
 For the six months ended 
 May 31
2025		 May 31
2024		 May 31
2025		 May 31
2024		 
 $ $ $ $ 
Operating Activities      
Net earnings2,460 5,309 200 5,201 
Adjustments for:      
Depreciation and amortization of:      
Property, plant and equipment1,287 882 2,549 1,717 
Intangible assets146  148 291  295 
Right-of-use assets1,515  1,089 3,010  2,123 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(3)(69)(9)(77)
Provision(30 )(4)(142 ) (15)
Income taxes956  2,066 78  2,023 
Interest expense593  330 832  375 
Interest on lease liabilities365  137 706  274 
Funding in excess of pension plan expense193  189 371  83 
Other(123 )7 (181 ) 8 
 7,359  10,084 7,705  12,007 
       
Changes in non-cash working capital items(17,072)(24,366)(51,634) (56,876)
Interest paid(923)(518)(1,468) (707)
Income taxes paid(9)(1,098)(10) (3,023)
 (18,004)(25,982)(53,112) (60,606)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (10,645)(15,898)(45,407) (48,599)
       
Financing Activities      
Net (decrease) increase in bank loans(2,000 )6,000 2,000 6,000 
Net increase in CORRA loans31,000  18,000 55,000 18,000 
Payment of lease liabilities(1,384)(1,257)(2,819) (2,456)
Redemption of shares(403)(50)(839) (169)
Dividends paid(2,105)(4,256)(2,105) (4,256)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 25,108  18,437 51,237 17,119 
       
Investing Activities      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(579)(2,618)(1,510) (3,900)
Increase in intangible assets(10)- (10) - 
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment3 382 9  390 
Other assets(567)(450)(558 ) (450)
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,153)(2,686)(2,069) (3,960)
       
Net cash inflow (outflow)13,310 (147)3,761 (35,440)
Cash position, beginning of period(10,148 )(6,914)(599 ) 28,379 
Cash position, end of period3,162 (7,061)3,162 (7,061)
        
Cash position is comprised of:       
       
Cash3,379 4,822 3,379 4,822  
Bank overdraft(217)(11,883)(217) (11,883)  
 3,162 (7,061)3,162 (7,061)  

 

GOODFELLOW INC.  
 
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity  
For the six months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 
(in thousands of dollars) 
Unaudited 
 Share
Capital		 Retained
Earnings		 Total 
 $ $ $ 
     
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379 185,624 195,003 
     
Net earnings- 5,201 5,201 
     
Total comprehensive income- 5,201 5,201 
     
     
Dividend- (4,256)(4,256)
Redemption of Shares(13)(156)(169)
     
Balance as at May 31, 20249,366 186,413 195,779 
     
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309 196,899 206,208 
     
Net earnings- 200 200 
     
Total comprehensive income - 200 200 
     
Dividend - (2,105)(2,105)
Redemption of Shares (75) (764)(839)
     
Balance as at May 31, 20259,234 194,230 203,464 

 

From:Goodfellow Inc.
 Patrick Goodfellow
 President and CEO
 T: 450 635-6511
 F: 450 635-3730
 info@goodfellowinc.com 

