Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2025

DELSON, Quebec, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2025.

For the three months ended May 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $2.5 million or $0.29 per share compared to net earnings of $5.3 million or $0.62 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $152.9 million compared to $140.3 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share compared to net earnings of $5.2 million or $0.61 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $264.1 million compared to $245.7 million last year.

At the midpoint of fiscal 2025, Goodfellow’s performance can be characterized as evolving due to challenging market dynamics and inflationary pressures on operational costs. During the second quarter, the Company saw a notable shift in consumer preference toward Canadian-sourced wood products, driven mainly by growing concerns around evolving U.S. trade policy. This shift contributed to modest domestic demand and price stability across several product categories.

About Goodfellow



Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended For the six months ended

May 31

2025 May 31

2024 May 31

2025 May 31

2024 $ $ $ $ Sales 152,940 140,334 264,120 245,668 Expenses Cost of goods sold 120,191 106,199 205,904 188,745 Selling, administrative and general expenses 28,121 26,108 55,940 48,992 Net financial costs 1,212 652 1,998 707 149,524 132,959 263,842 238,444 Earnings before income taxes 3,416 7,375 278 7,224 Income taxes 956 2,066 78 2,023 Total comprehensive income 2,460 5,309 200 5,201 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 0.29 0.62 0.02 0.61





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited

As at As at As at May 31

2025 November 30

2024 May 31

2024 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 3,379 5,314 4,822 Trade and other receivables 96,247 56,601 95,546 Income taxes receivable 6,566 6,634 7,286 Inventories 151,384 131,284 130,239 Prepaid expenses 3,059 4,047 2,536 Total Current Assets 260,635 203,880 240,429 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 42,844 43,883 34,631 Intangible assets 615 896 1,192 Right-of-use assets 21,368 19,936 9,993 Defined benefit plan asset 21,554 21,925 15,264 Other assets 1,894 1,336 1,227 Total Non-Current Assets 88,275 87,976 62,307 Total Assets 348,910 291,856 302,736 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 57,217 5,913 35,883 Trade and other payables 56,222 49,028 52,645 Provision 788 930 2,774 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,597 6,271 4,170 Total Current Liabilities 120,824 62,142 95,472 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 16,319 15,203 7,373 Deferred income taxes 8,303 8,303 4,112 Total Non-Current Liabilities 24,622 23,506 11,485 Total Liabilities 145,446 85,648 106,957 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,234 9,309 9,366 Retained earnings 194,230 196,899 186,413 203,464 206,208 195,779 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 348,910 291,856 302,736





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited For the three months ended

For the six months ended May 31

2025 May 31

2024 May 31

2025 May 31

2024 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 2,460 5,309 200 5,201 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 1,287 882 2,549 1,717 Intangible assets 146 148 291 295 Right-of-use assets 1,515 1,089 3,010 2,123 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (3 ) (69 ) (9 ) (77 ) Provision (30 ) (4 ) (142 ) (15 ) Income taxes 956 2,066 78 2,023 Interest expense 593 330 832 375 Interest on lease liabilities 365 137 706 274 Funding in excess of pension plan expense 193 189 371 83 Other (123 ) 7 (181 ) 8 7,359 10,084 7,705 12,007 Changes in non-cash working capital items (17,072 ) (24,366 ) (51,634 ) (56,876 ) Interest paid (923 ) (518 ) (1,468 ) (707 ) Income taxes paid (9 ) (1,098 ) (10 ) (3,023 ) (18,004 ) (25,982 ) (53,112 ) (60,606 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (10,645 ) (15,898 ) (45,407 ) (48,599 ) Financing Activities Net (decrease) increase in bank loans (2,000 ) 6,000 2,000 6,000 Net increase in CORRA loans 31,000 18,000 55,000 18,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,384 ) (1,257 ) (2,819 ) (2,456 ) Redemption of shares (403 ) (50 ) (839 ) (169 ) Dividends paid (2,105 ) (4,256 ) (2,105 ) (4,256 ) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 25,108 18,437 51,237 17,119 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (579 ) (2,618 ) (1,510 ) (3,900 ) Increase in intangible assets (10 ) - (10 ) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 382 9 390 Other assets (567 ) (450 ) (558 ) (450 ) Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,153 ) (2,686 ) (2,069 ) (3,960 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) 13,310 (147 ) 3,761 (35,440 ) Cash position, beginning of period (10,148 ) (6,914 ) (599 ) 28,379 Cash position, end of period 3,162 (7,061 ) 3,162 (7,061 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 3,379 4,822 3,379 4,822 Bank overdraft (217 ) (11,883 ) (217 ) (11,883 ) 3,162 (7,061 ) 3,162 (7,061 )

GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the six months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003 Net earnings - 5,201 5,201 Total comprehensive income - 5,201 5,201 Dividend - (4,256 ) (4,256 ) Redemption of Shares (13 ) (156 ) (169 ) Balance as at May 31, 2024 9,366 186,413 195,779 Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208 Net earnings - 200 200 Total comprehensive income - 200 200 Dividend - (2,105 ) (2,105 ) Redemption of Shares (75 ) (764 ) (839 ) Balance as at May 31, 2025 9,234 194,230 203,464