HYCU Named Finalist in the 2025 GCC Workplace Awards India for Organizational Excellence

Bengaluru, India, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection company, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2025 GCC Workplace Awards India under the category of Organizational Excellence.

The GCC Workplace Awards recognize companies that are shaping the future of work through a focus on recognition, connection, association, and inspiration. HYCU’s selection as a finalist is a testament to its people-first culture and unwavering commitment to operational excellence.

“At HYCU, our mission is to build a safer world through universal data protection, but it starts with creating an environment where all HYCUers can do their best work,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Being recognized for Organizational Excellence reflects the thoughtful systems we’ve built to scale with purpose and integrity, while keeping our teams deeply connected to the work and to one another. Since we launched in India two years ago, it has been amazing to see the work that Amar and team have done in such a short time to receive this kind of recognition. Well done!”

Over the past year, HYCU’s India operations have seen exceptional growth and transformation. From building out high-performing engineering and customer success teams to strengthening cross-functional collaboration and mentorship, HYCU continues to invest in its people and platform in equal measure. These efforts are grounded in core values of trust, accountability, and resilience.

Now in its second year, the GCC Workplace Awards are designed to help organizations not only celebrate achievement but also raise the bar for workplace excellence across the region. Finalists are selected based on evidence of leadership alignment, culture-building, learning and development, and long-term impact.

“We’re proud of what this team has accomplished and even more excited about where we’re headed,” added Amarnath Rampratap, Senior Director - R-Cloud & Bengaluru Site Leader - India R&D, HYCU, Inc. “This recognition is a powerful reminder that how we work matters just as much as what we build.”

Winners of the 2025 GCC Workplace Awards will be announced this evening at the Hilton Manyata, Bengaluru. For more information, visit https://workplaceawards.in.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.