Construction contract in Latvia (Augstkalni wind farm foundations, electrical cables and roads)

On 10 July 2025 PS MB.MS, a joint venture entity of UAB Merko Statyba and SIA Merko Būve, both fully owned subsidiaries of AS Merko Ehitus group, and SIA WPR 2, a fully owned subsidiary of SIA Zaļā Elektrība, entered into the contract to perform the construction of foundations for 16 wind turbines, electrical cables and roads in a windfarm located in the Smiltene parish in Latvia.

The contract value is above EUR 30 million euros, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

UAB Merko Statyba (merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction and has become as a leading builder of wind turbine foundations. With more than 200 foundations installed and a team of sector-specialised professionals, the company can successfully deliver wind farm construction projects across the Baltic states.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.

SIA Merko Būve is Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: SIA Merko Būve, Member of the Board Mr. Jānis Zilgme, e-mail: janis.zilgme@merkobuve.lv.

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

