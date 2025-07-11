JUNE VOLUMES: FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN SEVERAL AREAS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 22 - 11 July 2025

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in June 2025 of 3.4m lane metres were 1.7%* below 2024 and down 3.7% adjusted for route changes. YTD growth rates were -0.2% and -1.3%, respectively.

North Sea volumes were below 2024 driven primarily by a negative impact from a national strike in Sweden impacting Gothenburg port operations. Mediterranean volumes were below 2024 following capacity reductions due to new ferry competition between Türkiye and Italy.

Channel volumes were below 2024, adjusted for the new Jersey routes, partly due to a decrease in the total Dover Strait market. Baltic Sea volumes were on level with 2024. Strait of Gibraltar volumes were above 2024.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 3.7% to 41.5m from 40.0m in 2024-23. The increase was 0.3% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in June 2025 was adjusted for route changes** down 7.1% to 414k vs 2024 and the adjusted YTD growth rate was -4.4%. The monthly decrease was driven by lower Channel volumes. The number of cars in June was 9.3% below 2024 adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers increased 10.4% to 6.1m compared to 5.5m for 2024-23. The growth rate was -0.7% adjusted for route changes.

*Adjusted for a correction to previous months of Strait of Gibraltar volumes reported in June 2024. **Adjusted for sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen end October 2025, Tarifa-Tanger Ville due to considerable capacity changes ahead of exit from route early June 2025, and addition of Jersey routes from end March 2025.





DFDS ferry volumes June Last-12-months Freight 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,415 3,578 3,422 -4.3% 38,991 40,001 41,466 3.7% Passenger 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Passengers, '000 416 608 450 -26.1% 4,341 5,480 6,052 10.4%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The July 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 20 August 2025 at around 7.30am CET.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment