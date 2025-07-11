U.S. Process Automation Industry Outlook 2025-2034 | Strategic Insights Into the $51.8 Billion Market

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Process Automation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States process automation market reached approximately USD 31.20 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 51.80 Billion by 2034.



Automation is increasingly being adopted across industries in the United States, to improve efficiency, productivity, and quality while also reducing costs. The expansion of the e-commerce sector in the United States is a key contributor to the growth of the process automation market. With the rise of online shopping, robots are being increasingly adopted across warehouses and distribution centres, for effective e-commerce operations. It is estimated that by 2028, the United States will witness 316.6 million individuals engaging in online shopping.





Human-machine interface is gaining traction along with the growth of the industries. Consumer electronics HMI enables the user to navigate through smartphones, tablets, and smart home devices effortlessly. Automation in industries makes use of HMI to streamline complex processes and improve operational efficiency. Companies are integrating augmented reality and virtual reality technologies into HMI systems, thereby transforming user interaction with systems, equipment, and machines. This further provides immersive experiences and improved training possibilities.



The eight major industrial regions of the USA are Southern New England, Pittsburgh-Lake Erie region, Mid-Atlantic States, Detroit Industrial region, Southern Appalachian region, Eastern Texas, Lake Michigan region, and Pacific Coastal region. Industries across the country are adopting automation in their processes, further enabling improved practices and increased revenue.

Based on application, the market is divided into oil and gas, chemicals and mining, consumer goods, pharma and biotech, water and wastewater, automotive, and power, among others. The consumer goods sector is anticipated to witness significant growth as a result of the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, robust logistics and supply chain infrastructure, and advanced technological capabilities. The industry is expected to increasingly integrate advanced automation technologies to improve its operational efficiency.



Leading Companies in the United States Process Automation Market



Market players are adopting new technologies and launching automation solutions to improve functionality and output across different industries and gain increased market share. The major companies profiled in this U.S. process automation market report include:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Others

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $51.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 North America Process Automation Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 North America Process Automation Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 North America Process Automation Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 North America Process Automation Market by Country

5.4.1 United States

5.4.2 Canada



6 United States Process Automation Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 United States Process Automation Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 United States Process Automation Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 United States Process Automation Market by System Type

7.1 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

7.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

7.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

7.4 Machine Execution System (MES)

7.5 Valves and Actuators

7.6 Electric Motors

7.7 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

7.8 Process Safety Systems

7.9 Sensors and Transmitters

7.10 Others

8 United States Process Automation Market by Communication Protocol

8.1 Wired Protocol

8.2 Wireless Protocol

9 United States Process Automation Market by Application

9.1 Oil and Gas

9.2 Chemicals and Mining

9.3 Consumer Goods

9.4 Pharma and Biotech

9.5 Water and Wastewater

9.6 Automotive

9.7 Power

9.8 Others

10 United States Process Automation Market by Region

10.1 New England

10.2 Mideast

10.3 Great Lakes

10.4 Plains

10.5 Southeast

10.6 Southwest

10.7 Rocky Mountain

10.8 Far West

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles



