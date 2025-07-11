Capital Without Borders: Frank Villarreal on Reinventing Investment Banking for the Middle Market

San Francisco, California, USA, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over two decades on Wall Street and a distinguished career at firms such as Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, and J.P. Morgan, Frank Villarreal brings a unique blend of experience and innovation to his role at US Capital Global. As Managing Director and Partner, Villarreal now leads with an entrepreneurial mindset, helping middle-market companies and family offices access capital through bespoke strategies and global investor networks. We sat down with him to explore how US Capital Global is redefining investment banking for emerging enterprises.

Q: Frank, how does US Capital Global empower enterprises and middle-market companies in practical terms? Is it strategic, financial, or a combination of both?

Frank Villarreal: I like to tell our clients that we become their in-house KPMG, Bain, or McKinsey. Essentially, we function as an internal management consultancy—but with a strong investment banking toolkit. We guide clients through the capital-raising process, helping them refine their strategy and presentation. We role-play with their teams extensively so they’re prepared to meet investors and are truly market-ready.

Q: So you’re not just advising—you’re actively preparing them to face the capital markets. Is that accurate?

Exactly. We’re speaking with investors every day, so we know how the market is shifting. We help clients shape their narratives to reflect what capital markets are looking for. That’s something many of our contemporaries overlook.

Q: You even role-play with C-level executives?

We do. We work directly with those individuals who will be presenting to investors. The goal is to ensure that when they step into that pitch, they’re already well-rehearsed and equipped with answers that resonate with today’s investors.

Q: After the preparation phase, how do you go about introducing their opportunity to the market?

It’s a highly collaborative process. Our lead banker may initiate outreach to particular investors, while our capital markets team simultaneously leverages our broader network—both existing and new relationships. We don’t just pitch deals; we socialize them. That conditioning is vital for gaining early traction.

Q: What kinds of investors are typically in your network?

It’s a wide spectrum. We work with institutional investors, family offices, multi-family offices, corporate venture arms, and strategic investors. The right fit varies by deal, and we leave no stone unturned.

Q: Are there specific regions you focus on?

We truly operate on a global scale, with offices across five continents, including global financial centers like San Francisco, New York, London, and Dubai. We’re structured to be collaborative across offices, which allows us to cast a wide net and connect clients with the right capital sources wherever they may be.

Q: You came from large institutions like J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse. How do you blend that background with US Capital Global’s more entrepreneurial approach?

That’s one of the things I value most here. At US Capital Global, we’re nimble. Unlike the big banks, we don’t follow a rigid playbook. We tailor strategies for each client, based on what’s relevant to the current market. That flexibility lets us open a real dialogue with investors, structure deals creatively, and adapt quickly—something you rarely see at bulge-bracket firms.

Q: How does wealth management play into your role?

We don’t compete with wealth managers—we collaborate with them. Our hybrid model bridges private and investment banking, making us a valuable partner to RIAs and family offices. For example, we recently structured a cross-border deal involving an Asian lender and a Swiss custodian, working alongside the introducing banker. The transaction spanned three continents. We often lead and coordinate complex transactions with a cross-jurisdictional dimension.

Q: It sounds like you become a trusted advisor for your clients—almost like an insider partner.

That’s the goal. We don’t have the structural inflexibility of some banks, and that mitigates a lot of the complications that clients face with legacy relationships. We see our initial mandate with a client as a way to build trust and earn larger opportunities down the line—especially in regions where traditional banking access can be challenging. This is a relationship-driven business. Whether it’s capital raising, asset structuring, or global distribution, it all comes down to trust, creativity, and delivering results.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.



To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Founder and Chairman, at info@uscapital.com.







Attachment