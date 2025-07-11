Ugh, As If! The Bratz Betties Just Went Full-On Clueless in This Totally Major Collector Collab

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bratz ® , the on-trend lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA), announced today the launch of its Bratz x Clueless Collector dolls in collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products, a division of Paramount, whose Paramount Pictures produced the endlessly watchable 1995 classic. Hot on the heels of their Mean Girls collab, the two cultural forces team up once again for another fashion-fueled doll moment, paying tribute to the 30th anniversary of Clueless. The collection rolls out over the coming weeks in the U.S. and select international markets, starting July 17 with the launch of the Cher doll, followed by Amber and Dionne.

“Bratz has always been about turning up the volume on self-expression and Clueless showed an entire generation that fashion isn’t just what you wear, it’s who you are,” said Jasmin Larian-Hekmat, Bratz Creative Director. “This collab is a full-on fashion moment. We're bringing together two icons of unapologetic individuality to give fans their ultimate permission slip: go bold, get loud and own your look. It’s the kind of style synergy that would make even Cher Horowitz gasp, ‘Totally fabulous!’”

Bratz remains at the epicenter of fashion, beauty and pop culture. From designer partnerships to licensing collabs, fans love to see culture’s biggest obsessions reimagined through the unapologetic world of Bratz. This new release is no exception, where two popular franchises embodying the same energy collide and ignite. As fashion royalty of the same generation and enduring icons in pop culture, Bratz and Clueless are giving fans and collectors the style collision they’ve been totally buggin’ for. This one is for those who grew up quoting Clueless and have channeled Bratz energy from the very start.

From debate class to the freeway, Cher, Dionne and Amber are back and totally Bratzified, like Cher’s computerized closet has been downloaded with Bratz drama. Each doll comes with two iconic outfits from the film featuring fab 90s fashion, a flip phone and a custom driver’s permit based on the character – all wrapped in premium packaging.

Cher Bratz doll: The first doll in the collection launching on July 17, Cher comes with arguably her most recognizable look – the eye-catching yellow plaid co-ord set with thigh high stockings, a white fuzzy backpack and defining silky blonde locks. Her second look is the memorable red party dress, so good she refused to get on the ground for it, paired with the matching feather-trimmed jacquard jacket and pointed toe pumps.

Amber Bratz doll: A Bratz x Clueless collection wouldn’t be complete without the ultimate frenemy in tow. Enter the Bratz Amber doll – a girl after the Tweevils own heart. Cher’s fashion rival, Amber drops on July 24 and includes the outrageous, over-the-top nautical look and the red baby doll dress Cher rocked the day before. Talk about a fashion faux pas!

Dionne Bratz doll: The collection would be clueless without Dionne. Wrapping up the collection, the Dionne doll drops on July 31 and features the unforgettable plaid and oversized vinyl hat number, along with the standout black-and-white gym class ensemble. The doll comes with a bandana and chunky wedge sneakers to complete the look.



As if you’d want to miss this, the Bratz x Clueless Collector dolls will be available globally over the coming weeks, sold only on Bratz.com for $70.00 USD in 41 countries beyond the U.S. The Cher Doll will kick things off, dropping at 8 a.m. PDT on July 17, with the others rolling out throughout July. So, don’t be a “snob and a half” and join us in celebrating 30 years of Clueless by following along on Bratz.com, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Clueless is available now to buy or rent on Digital.

About Bratz®

Since their debut in 2001 from MGA Entertainment , Bratz® has taken the global toy and fashion industries by storm with their unyielding commitment to inclusivity, self-expression, and, of course, a passion for fashion. Celebrating nearly 25 years since their introduction, the brand is as popular today as ever, maintaining cultural relevance. Bratz continues to celebrate their community of fans who grew up loving the inclusive dolls and who have found inspiration in their beloved “it” girl attitudes throughout the decades. To stay up to date with the latest Bratz news and view exclusive content, check out www.bratz.com and thee Bratz social media channels: Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Wonder Factory ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . For more information, please visit www.mgae.com or check out at LinkedIn , TikTok , I nstagram and Facebook .

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

