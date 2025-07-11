DSV, 1158 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act please note that Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P (“Agility K.S.C.P”) informed DSV A/S (DSV) that the Agility Group has reorganized its holding of shares/voting rights according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act in DSV. Agility K.S.C.P hold shares/voting in DSV A/S via their subsidiary Agility Global PLC. Due to the internal reorganization in Agility Group, the ultimate beneficial ownership of the shares/voting rights in DSV A/S shifts from Agility K.S.C.P to Agility Global PLC.

As of 4 July 2025, the Agility Group’s shareholding in DSV A/S remains unaffected, and the Agility Group still hold - directly or indirectly - 19,304,348 shares/voting rights in DSV A/S, corresponding to 8.03% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.

