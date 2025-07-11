Laser Systems and Components Market Sees Strong Global Growth

Boston, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Markets for Laser Systems, Components and Materials" is expected to grow from $21.0 billion in 2024 to reach $30.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 through 2029.

This report offers a detailed analysis of the global laser systems market, covering laser types (solid-state, semiconductor, gas, and liquid), applications (macro- and micro-processing), and end-use sectors such as industrial, medical, telecom, and defense. It breaks down regional data for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also discusses the key market players, their products, and strategic initiatives.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the rising demand for laser-based devices in the cosmetics and industrial sectors. In dermatology, the popularity of aesthetic skin treatments is driving the growth of laser technologies. At the same time, industries are increasingly adopting automation, boosting the use of advanced lasers for precision manufacturing and material processing.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Automation and Precision Manufacturing: As factories adopt smarter technologies, lasers are critical for tasks like cutting, welding, and engraving due to their speed and accuracy. This boosts demand in industrial automation.

Electronics and Semiconductors: The booming electronics industry relies on lasers for chip production and micro-machining. As devices get smaller and more complex, laser use in manufacturing keeps growing.

Medical and Aesthetic Procedures: Lasers are widely used in surgeries, eye treatments, and skin procedures. Their precision and non-invasive nature make them popular in both medical and aesthetic fields.

Communication Systems: Lasers power fiber-optic networks, enabling fast internet and data transfer. With the rise of 5G and cloud computing, laser components are vital in telecom infrastructure.

LiDAR and Autonomous Tech: Lasers in LiDAR systems help self-driving cars and drones map their surroundings. As autonomous technology advances, so does the need for compact, high-performance laser systems.

Request a sample copy of the global market for laser systems, components and materials report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $20.4 billion Market size forecast $30.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Type, Application, End-use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America and Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Taiwan Market drivers Growing industrial automation and precision manufacturing.

Rapid growth in the electronics and semiconductor industry.

Innovative applications in medical and aesthetic procedures.

Rising demand for laser technology in communication systems.

Advances in lasers for LiDAR systems and autonomous vehicles.

Interesting facts:

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales grew by about 19% in FY 2024, reaching $627.6 billion. The industry is expected to see double-digit growth again in FY 2025. This strong growth is likely to boost the use of high-power lasers in lithography.

In 2022, the Canadian government invested $240 million in its semiconductor and photonics sectors. This included $150 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to support the semiconductor ecosystem and $90 million for the Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India is expected to grow the fastest in the semiconductor market, with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2029. This is driven by increasing government support for local manufacturing and industry.

Emerging startups

Carbon Robotics: The company has introduced an innovative laser-based solution for the agriculture industry called the LaserWeeder G2. It is an AI-driven robot system equipped with high-precision laser technology to eliminate weeds. It enables farms of any size to have effective weed control.

Orbital Lasers Co., Ltd.: This company is developing a small powerful laser system to be deployed on satellites for space debris removal. The laser will also facilitate LiDAR applications in space for remote sensing purposes.

Transcelestial: This Singapore-based startup is developing wireless laser communication technology. It is planning to test its Centauri communication technology in Australia’s Northern Territory in 2025. The technology is expected to aid mobile operators and ISPs to modernize their communication services.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for laser systems, components, and materials was valued at $20.4 billion in 2023 and will reach $30.4 billion by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of 7.7%.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on type, end-use, and application.

Which type will be dominant through 2029?

The solid-state lasers segment will dominate the market through 2029.

Which region has the largest market share in the market?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.

Market leaders include:

BYSTRONIC GROUP

COHERENT CORP.

EPILOG LASER

EUROLASER GMBH

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K.

HAN'S LASER TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY GROUP CO. LTD.

IPG PHOTONICS CORP.

JENOPTIK AG

LASERLINE GMBH

LASER STAR TECHNOLOGIES

LUMENTUM OPERATIONS LLC.

LUMIBIRD

MKS INSTRUMENTS

NOVANTA INC.

TRUMPF

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.