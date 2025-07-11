Gray Media Stations To Broadcast and Stream Together for Texas Documentary Special

ATLANTA, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media stations will broadcast and stream a half-hour special, Together for Texas, documenting the impact of the devastating floods in Central Texas and the Hill Country. Gray’s stations in nine markets in Texas will air the program on Friday, July 11th at 6:30 p.m. CST: KFDA in Amarillo; KCBD in Lubbock; KOSA in Odessa/Midland; KLTV in Tyler/Longview; KWTX in Waco; KBTX in Bryan, KXII in Sherman; KGNS in Laredo; and KTRE in Lufkin/Nacogdoches. In addition, Local News Live, Gray’s 24/7 streaming network, will carry the special Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST with repeat airings over the weekend. Other Gray affiliates outside of Texas will also broadcast and stream the documentary Friday evening and over the weekend.

Together for Texas follows first responders and volunteers assisting those affected by catastrophic flooding in the Texas Hill Country. A team of journalists from KWTX embedded with a local nonprofit currently serving the region for a firsthand look at the aftermath of the floods, what is happening now to help survivors, and how the region is coming together to plan for the future.



“We are all moved by the stories of the families and communities impacted by this tragedy. Gray is committed to telling those stories, and shining a light on their needs, so they can recover and rebuild,” Gray’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said.

Earlier this week, Gray stations across 113 markets in the US launched a donation drive in partnership with Graham Media Group’s KSAT in San Antonio and KPRC in Houston to support Salvation Army’s relief efforts in the flood-affected areas. The campaign has already raised more than $243,000. Donations are ongoing at www.togetherfortx.com.

