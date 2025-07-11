Jaylen Brown, Abdulla Al Zain & Ahsan Ashraf Join Board to Drive Innovation & Global Expansion; Riz Shah Named Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB | OTCQB: HAPBF) (“Hapbee” or the “Company”), a leading wearable wellness technology company, is pleased to announce as an update to its press releases dated June 27, 2025 and September 26, 2024, the completion of the transformative changes to its Board of Directors which it began at its last AGM on June 12, 2024, marking a decisive next step in its growth roadmap.

Strategic Board Appointments

Jaylen Brown , NBA All-Star, Director and Chief Innovation Officer at Hapbee since June 12, 2024, brings his championship mindset to advancing mental wellness solutions and guiding product designs that reflect athlete-level performance insights.

, NBA All-Star, Director and Chief Innovation Officer at Hapbee since June 12, 2024, brings his championship mindset to advancing mental wellness solutions and guiding product designs that reflect athlete-level performance insights. Abdulla Al Zain , Chairman/Managing Director of Infinity Capital, was appointed on September 26, 2024 and provides deep expertise in sovereign and institutional partnerships, supporting Hapbee’s market entry in the Middle East and Asia.

, Chairman/Managing Director of Infinity Capital, was appointed on September 26, 2024 and provides deep expertise in sovereign and institutional partnerships, supporting Hapbee’s market entry in the Middle East and Asia. Ahsan Ashraf , newly appointed CTO and board member, delivers seasoned leadership in AI, R&D, and tech-scale execution - key to enhancing Hapbee’s next-gen product roadmap.

, newly appointed CTO and board member, delivers seasoned leadership in AI, R&D, and tech-scale execution - key to enhancing Hapbee’s next-gen product roadmap. Kenny Adessky , Corporate Secretary, General Counsel and newly-appointed director, adds legal rigor and oversight aligned with public-company governance standards.

, Corporate Secretary, General Counsel and newly-appointed director, adds legal rigor and oversight aligned with public-company governance standards. Rachid Lassal, CPA, newly-appointed director and a finance and advisory specialist in retail strengthens board-level financial strategy.

These appointments complement prior directors Michael Matysik, Charles McNerney, Chris Rivera, and Yona Shtern (CEO) to form a board united to expand Hapbee’s impact.

Added Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee, “With this depth of experience across sectors and geographies, our board will guide Hapbee as it enters its most exciting growth phase yet."

Leadership Update: Riz Shah as Board Chairman

Stepping into the Chairman of the Board role is Rizwan “Riz” Shah, Hapbee’s Chief Commercial Officer. Riz brings over 25 years of experience leading growth, turnaround, and transformation strategies across global markets. A seasoned advisor to investors, high-growth companies and governments, Riz was a partner at three global professional services firms specializing in navigating complexity with clarity and purpose. As CCO, he oversees the company’s go-to-market strategy, strategic partnerships, and commercial execution and performance. His work reflects a commitment to building enduring value - through both business performance and broader impact in society.

“This board now spans innovation, legal, finance, global strategy, and commercialization,” said Riz Shah. “After achieving two back to back quarters of significant growth and a significant reduction in our operating expenditures, we are excited for all our shareholders as we continue to accelerate Hapbee’s product evolution and scale its reach from retail to international markets.”

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee’s digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s planned operations, business strategy and developments. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Kenny Adessky - Corporate Secretary

1 888 841 7086

invest@hapbee.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com