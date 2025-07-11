Brag House to Be Featured on RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money™ Show on Bloomberg TV

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the “Company”), the media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and Gen Z engagement is excited to announce that CEO and Co-Founder, Lavell Juan Malloy II, will be featured on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money™ show, airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, July 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV reaches an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

Watch the full interview at:

Brag House: Setting the New Standard for Gen Z Brand Engagement

Brag House is revolutionizing how brands capture the attention and loyalty of Gen Z, leveraging a cutting-edge social gaming and data-driven platform that seamlessly fuses college sports rivalries, casual gaming, and vibrant community interaction. In an exclusive interview, CEO and Co-Founder Lavell Juan Malloy II reveals how Brag House is not just connecting brands to Gen Z, it’s creating immersive digital experiences that drive authentic engagement and measurable results.

What sets Brag House apart:

Elite partnerships with industry giants like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, the Denver Broncos, and Learfield, validating our platform’s reach and effectiveness.

Unrivaled engagement metrics, consistently achieving CPC and CPM rates far below industry norms, delivering superior value to brand partners.

A powerful national expansion, propelled by our strategic alliance with Learfield, now spanning more than 200 universities across the country.

A robust, multi-tiered monetization strategy and scalable B2B data solutions that unlock new revenue streams and actionable insights for partners.

A unique position at the crossroads of gaming, advertising, and analytics, enabling Brag House to shape the future of digital brand engagement in three explosive markets.



About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com .

