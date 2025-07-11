AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference, held July 10th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 15th
July 10th Presentations
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Echo IQ Limited
|(OTCQB: ECHQF | ASX: EIQ)
|AAC Clyde Space AB
|(OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC)
|Transuite.Org Inc.
|(OTCQB: TRSO)
|Digi Power X Inc.
|(NASDAQ: DGXX | TSXV: DGX)
|Sekur Private Data Ltd.
|(OTCQB: SWISF | CSE: SKUR)
|Wytec International Inc.
|(OTCQB: WYTC)
|Blockmate Ventures Inc.
|(OTCQB: MATEF | TSXV: MATE)
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com