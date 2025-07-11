Cyabra Uncovers Iranian Bot Operation Undermining UK Democracy

New York, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), the AI-powered platform for real-time disinformation detection, has uncovered a coordinated Iranian state-backed bot network designed to infiltrate and influence online discourse around Scottish independence. Active between May and June 2025, the campaign aimed to manipulate UK political sentiment, promote Iranian-aligned narratives, and deepen domestic divisions.

Cyabra’s investigation found that 26% of accounts engaging in Scottish independence conversations on X (formerly Twitter) were fake, publishing more than 3,000 coordinated messages. These accounts blended pro-independence, anti-Brexit, and anti-UK institutional themes to mimic grassroots sentiment and sway opinion in Iran’s favor.

The campaign experienced a defining disruption beginning June 13, 2025, immediately following a military escalation between Israel and Iran. The Iranian-linked network went silent for 16 days—then reemerged with renewed coordination and a messaging pivot, praising Iran’s strength and mocking the West. This behavioral shift offered clear evidence of state-backed orchestration behind the campaign.

“The sudden disruption to Iran’s influence operations capabilities due to their war with Israel exposed the entire operation,” said Dan Brahmy, CEO of Cyabra. “It was like watching state-backed disinformation self-destruct in real time. When Iran paused, so did the bots revealing the strategy, the propaganda, and the 224 million views their fake campaign had already amassed.”

The network deployed AI-generated personas, recycled content, and strategic use of hashtags like #ScottishIndependence, #FreeScotland, and #BrexitBetrayal to infiltrate legitimate conversations. Cyabra’s platform traced these behaviors to known Iranian influence tactics.

Importantly, authentic users unknowingly amplified the manipulated content, further obscuring the line between real discourse and engineered narratives.

Cyabra has entered into a business combination agreement with Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: TBMC), a blank-check special-purpose acquisition company.

Download the full report here: Iranian Bot Network Exposed After a 16-Day Silence

About Cyabra

Cyabra is a real-time AI-powered platform that uncovers and analyzes online disinformation and misinformation by uncovering fake profiles, harmful narratives, and GenAI content across social media and digital news channels. Cyabra’s AI solutions protect corporations and governments against brand reputation risks, election manipulation, foreign interference, and other online threats. Cyabra’s platform leverages proprietary algorithms and NLP solutions, gathering and analyzing publicly available data to provide clear, actionable insights and real-time alerts that inform critical decision-making. Cyabra uncovers the good, bad, and fake online.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Media Contact:

Jill Burkes

Jill@cyabra.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@cyabra.com



About Trailblazer

Trailblazer is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to certain products and services that are the subject of a proposed transaction (the “Business Combination”) between Trailblazer and Cyabra. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Cyabra's business strategy, products and services, research and development costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated product offerings, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following risks relating to the proposed transaction: the ability to complete the Business Combination or, if Trailblazer does not consummate such Business Combination, any other

initial business combination; expectations regarding Cyabra’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and Cyabra’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Trailblazer or Cyabra following announcement of the Business Combination Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; the inability to complete the proposed Business Combination due to, among other things, the failure to obtain Trailblazer stockholder approval; the risk that the announcement and consummation of the proposed Business Combination disrupts Cyabra’s current operations and future plans; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination; unexpected costs related to the proposed Business Combination; the amount of any redemptions by existing holders of Trailblazer’s common stock being greater than expected; limited liquidity and trading of Trailblazer’s securities; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the size of the addressable markets for Cyabra’s products and services; the possibility that Trailblazer and/or Cyabra may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the ability to obtain and/or maintain the listing of the combined company’s common stock on Nasdaq following the Business Combination; operational risk; and the risks that the consummation of the proposed Business Combination is substantially delayed or does not occur.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

In connection with the Business Combination, Trailblazer Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Trailblazer (“Holdings”) has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, and certain other related documents, which will be both the proxy statement to be distributed to holders of shares of Trailblazer’s common stock in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the vote by its stockholders with respect to the Business Combination and other matters as may be described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus of Holdings relating to the offer and sale of its securities to be issued in the Business Combination. . After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all Trailblazer stockholders so that they may vote on the Business Combination.



INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF TRAILBLAZER ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND THE PARTIES INVOLVED.



Trailblazer stockholders are currently able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy

statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference therein, and will be able to obtain the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein, once available, in all cases without charge, at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Trailblazer at 510 Madison Avenue, Suite 1401, New York, NY 10022, Telephone: 646-747-9618.



Participants in the Solicitation

Cyabra, Trailblazer, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Trailblazer stockholders regarding the proposed Business Combination. Information about Trailblazer's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Trailblazer's securities is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus pertaining to the proposed Business Combination.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval. No sale of securities shall occur in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under applicable laws.