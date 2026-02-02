Cyabra Expands Public Sector Footprint With New European Customer

Cyabra to provide decision-grade intelligence on coordinated inauthentic behavior and synthetic influence online.

New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), the AI-powered platform for real-time disinformation detection, announced today it has been selected by a national public institution in Southeastern Europe, expanding its work with government organizations focused on information integrity. The institution will use Cyabra to monitor social media for disinformation and coordinated manipulation, helping analysts detect emerging narratives earlier and support prevention and response workflows with evidence-based insights.

Disinformation and coordinated online manipulation have become a persistent operational risk for governments, enterprises, and civil society, accelerated by low-cost content generation and rapid cross-platform distribution. For public sector intelligence teams, the challenge is not only volume, but verification, linking activity to coordinated networks, and prioritizing credible leads. Cyabra helps organizations translate complex online behavior into decision-grade assessments that can be acted on quickly and documented for internal review.

The deployment supports multiple functions and underscores the institution’s need for neutral, auditable analysis in an increasingly complex digital landscape. The intelligence unit will apply Cyabra’s analysis to monitor suspicious actor behavior and emerging narratives that could undermine public trust, public safety, or institutional credibility.

“Public sector organizations are confronting a more contested and ambiguous information environment,” said Dan Brahmy, CEO of Cyabra. “This agreement reflects a shift toward evidence-based visibility into coordinated manipulation, so intelligence teams can prioritize real risk and respond with confidence.”

Cyabra has entered into a business combination agreement with Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: $TBMC), a blank-check special-purpose acquisition company.

About Cyabra

Cyabra restores trust and authenticity for global enterprises and governments by analyzing actors, behaviors, and content, and translating evidence into clear mitigation steps at scale. The company provides decision-grade clarity in contested information environments, enabling institutions to respond proportionately and effectively to coordinated online manipulation.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

