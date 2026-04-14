Cyabra Announces Expanded Two-Year, Six-Figure Contract Renewal with Leading Management Agency

Renewal broadens relationship to include identification of impersonation and real-time narrative intelligence

New York, NY, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB)(”Cyabra” or the “Company”), an AI-powered platform that helps organizations detect coordinated manipulation and protect trust and authenticity, announces the signing of an expanded two-year renewal agreement valued in the six figures with a leading management firm.

Under the renewed agreement, Cyabra will continue to provide monitoring and protection services for high-profile individuals and the teams around them. The expanded scope includes real-time narrative and authenticity analysis, proactive alerts on emerging online threats, and enhanced monitoring for impersonation and AI-generated misinformation, which can support evidence-based takedown decisions.



The expanded agreement reflects the growing need for protection against manipulated content, inauthentic accounts, deepfakes, and coordinated disinformation campaigns targeting high-profile individuals and their commercial ecosystems.



“High-profile individuals and the commercial relationships tied to their reputation are facing an escalating threat from GenAI-manipulated content, inauthentic accounts, and coordinated disinformation,” said Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyabra. “Our platform enables clients to identify and address these threats before they escalate into reputational harm, disruption to brand partnerships, or loss of commercial opportunities.”



Cyabra’s platform continuously monitors social media and digital channels in real time, identifying inauthentic behavior, coordinated campaigns, and emerging harmful narratives before they gain traction. The Company delivers actionable, evidence-based intelligence that empowers management teams to respond quickly, protect stakeholder trust, and reduce the impact of online attacks on reputation and commercial relationships.



As the digital threat landscape continues to evolve, Cyabra believes demand for proactive narrative defense and authenticity verification will continue to grow across high-profile individuals, brands, enterprises, and other trust- and reputation-sensitive sectors.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity when manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors distort what’s real online. The solution analyzes who is operating, how activity is amplified, and how narratives are leveraged, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps teams can act on quickly. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Contact:

Investors

ir@cyabra.com

Media

pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.