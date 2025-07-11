Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group Joins the USISPF Executive Committee and Board of Directors

Washington, DC , July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, to the USISPF Board of Directors, as a Member of the Board’s Executive Committee.







Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, joins the USISPF Executive Committee and Board of Directors.





Aditya Birla Group is the largest Indian greenfield investor in the United States, with investments exceeding $15 billion and operations spanning 15 states across metals, carbon black, and chemicals. Its U.S. subsidiary, Novelis, is the world’s largest aluminum recycling company and plays a critical role in revitalizing and advancing the U.S. manufacturing sector. Among the Group’s most ambitious projects is a ~$4.1 billion investment in Bay Minette, Alabama, which will establish the first fully integrated aluminum rolling and recycling plant in the U.S. in four decades and represents the largest industrial investment in Alabama’s history.



“It is an honor to join the USISPF Executive Committee. In a short span, USISPF has become a strong force in shaping and strengthening the strategic and economic ties between the United States and India. Its work in fostering dialogue, collaboration, and trust between the two nations has made a meaningful difference,” said Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group. “We are very proud to be the largest Indian investor in the United States and are committed to expanding our investments in the country. The U.S.-India partnership is among the most consequential partnerships in the world, and I have long believed that when our two nations come together with purpose and clarity, they can shape the arc of global commerce and innovation for the better. I look forward to working with USISPF to continue our collective efforts in building an even stronger alliance.”



Mr. Birla was recently presented with the Global Leadership Award at the 2025 USISPF Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., in recognition for his business leadership and commitment to strengthen U.S.-India economic partnership.



John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF and Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures said “What stood out to me at USISPF’s recent Leadership Summit was the team’s commitment to continuous innovation by adding to its roster of stellar minds, business leaders, and visionaries. I was honored to present the 2025 Global Leadership Award to Mr. Birla, who is a leading figure of the Indian business community. Mr. Birla joining the Executive Committee will help steer USISPF to new horizons and uncharted paths, as we continue to grow and define this accelerated partnership.”



“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Birla to the USISPF Executive Committee and Board of Directors. ​His visionary leadership and transformative impact on global business make him an invaluable addition to our efforts in strengthening the U.S.-India partnership. ​ His commitment to fostering mutual prosperity through investments, innovation, and community development aligns perfectly with USISPF’s mission. As a leader who exemplifies integrity and excellence, Mr. Birla will undoubtedly help us chart new paths in advancing the strategic and economic ties between our two nations” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, Adobe and Vice Chair, USISPF Executive Committee.



“I'm pleased to welcome Mr. Birla to the USISPF Executive Committee,” said Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation, and Vice Chair, USISPF Executive Committee. “His exceptional leadership, global vision, and entrepreneurial drive will strengthen the Board and our mission, and we look forward to collaborating with him to expand economic opportunities for businesses and communities in the United States and India.”



“We are proud and honored to welcome Mr. Birla to the USISPF Executive Committee and Board of Directors. A household name in India, Mr. Birla is one of the country’s most distinguished business leaders. The Aditya Birla Group has a rich legacy of nation-building and has made significant contributions to India’s economic growth.” said Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO, USISPF. “What distinguishes Mr. Birla is his belief in the Gandhian principle of trusteeship and giving back to society. The Aditya Birla Group touches millions of lives annually through its community welfare and development initiatives, exemplifying a deep and enduring commitment to inclusive growth. As the largest Indian Investor in the United States, we look forward to working with Mr. Birla to shape the next chapter of the U.S.-India strategic partnership.”

Under Mr. Birla’s nearly three-decade leadership, the Aditya Birla Group - India’s third largest conglomerate - has grown into a $66 billion multinational with operations in over 40 countries and a market capitalization exceeding $100 billion. The Group holds leading positions across all major sectors in which it operates, including cement, chemicals, metals, textiles, fashion and financial services. Its growth is underpinned by a meritocratic culture and a global workforce of 180,000 employees. Mr. Birla has also spearheaded over 60 acquisitions in India and abroad, among the highest by any Indian multinational.







USISPF Chairman John Chambers and President & CEO Dr. Mukesh Aghi presenting the Global Leadership Award to Kumar Mangalam Birla at the USISPF Leadership Summit 2025 in Washington, DC, on June 2.

About USISPF



The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

