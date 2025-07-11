Johnson Fistel Begins Investigation on Behalf of RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST), or any of its executive officers, violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements or failing to disclose material information to investors.

What if I purchased RXST securities?

If you purchased RxSight securities and suffered losses on your investment, you may be eligible to participate in our investigation. To join, please click here: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/rxsight-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or call (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is this about?

The investigation focuses on whether RxSight misled investors regarding its business outlook and product adoption trends. On July 9, 2025, the company released preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting notable declines in Light Delivery Device (LDD) sales, usage of its light adjustable intraocular lenses (LALs), and total revenue. RxSight also revised its full-year 2025 guidance downward by roughly $42.5 million at the midpoint, citing “[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters” as a key factor behind the slowdown in LDD performance.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information?

Individuals with nonpublic information regarding RxSight should consider assisting with our investigation or exploring options under the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who submit original information to the SEC may, under certain conditions, receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful enforcement action. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

