Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 23.43 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market size is expected to reach US$ 23.43 Bn by 2032, from US$ 8.92 Bn in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that enables the creation of virtual desktops hosted on centralized servers within a data centre, rather than on individual client devices. By running desktop operating systems in virtual machines on these servers, VDI provides a virtualization layer that centralizes control and management. This approach enhances security, optimizes resource usage, and simplifies administration. Key benefits of VDI include streamlined desktop management, stronger security, cost savings, and greater productivity.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market size is projected to reach USD 8.92 Bn in 2025 and further grow at a CAGR of 14.8%, totalling USD 23.43 Bn by 2032.

Based on component, software segment is expected to account for 45% of the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market share in 2025.

North America is slated to maintain its market dominance, accounting for a prominent revenue share of more than two-fifths in 2025.

Europe is set to remain the second-leading market for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions, accounting for over one-third of the global industry by 2025.

Asia Pacific virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is poised to exhibit fastest CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Remote and Hybrid Work Models Fuelling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market analysis offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. One such notable growth driver is the increasing adoption of remote and hybrid work models.

Post-COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a global shift towards remote and hybrid work, and the trend will likely persist in the coming years. This transition is expected to uplift demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions.

Organizations need to provide more secure and flexible access to corporate systems and applications for employees working from various locations and devices. This is where virtual desktop infrastructure steps in, facilitating centralized desktop management by hosting virtual desktops on a centralized server.

VDI enables employees to securely access their personalized desktop environments from anywhere, using any device. Thus, growing adoption of remote and hybrid work models will likely continue to act as a catalyst triggering virtual desktop infrastructure market growth.

High Initial Costs Limiting VDI Market Growth

The future virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) outlook appears optimistic. However, high initial cost of VDI solutions is a significant barrier to widespread market expansion.

Setting up a virtual desktop infrastructure requires significant upfront costs for servers, storage, and software licenses. This deters small and medium-sized enterprises from opting for VDI solutions, which may reduce overall virtual desktop infrastructure market demand during the forecast period.

Growing Cybersecurity Concerns to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Today, data breaches and cyberattacks are becoming more prevalent globally. This is expected to create revenue-generation opportunities for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) companies throughout the assessment period.

VDI helps centralize data and improves security. This significantly reduces risks of device theft as well as data leakage or endpoint vulnerabilities. It also helps end users like healthcare and BFSI in maintaining regulatory compliance and data integrity.

Impact of AI on the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making strides in the virtual desktop infrastructure market. It assists companies in enhancing performance, efficiency, and security.

Modern VDI platforms now use artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate resource allocation, predict and resolve system bottlenecks, and personalize user experiences. This results in faster, more responsive virtual desktops and significantly reduced downtime for users.

Security is also boosted through AI-driven anomaly detection, zero‑trust architectures, and adaptive authentication protocols. They help safeguard data in hybrid cloud and edge VDI models.

Emerging Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Trends

Rising trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) is significantly contributing to the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth. Organizations are increasingly allowing employees to use their personal devices while ensuring secure access to corporate systems through VDI solutions.

Growing demand for VDI solutions from a wide range of industries is expected to boost virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market value. Sectors like healthcare, IT, BFSI, education, and government are increasingly adopting VDI to ensure secure, remote access to data and apps. This rising adoption is anticipated to significantly contribute to the expansion of the VDI market in the coming years.

Increasing awareness of the benefits of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is expected to fuel widespread adoption. VDI offers advantages such as cost efficiency, flexibility, and scalability, making it increasingly attractive across various industries.

There is also a growing preference for cloud-based infrastructure in the contemporary world as businesses look to reduce costs and improve efficiency. This is set to drive demand for desktop-as-as-service (DaaS) solutions.

Analyst’s View

“The global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) industry is set for rapid expansion, owing to rising adoption of remote and hybrid work models, growing BYOD trend, increasing cybersecurity concerns, and surging demand for centralized IT management and cost-effective computing solutions,” said senior analyst Monico Shevgan.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market

Event Description and Impact Cybersecurity Surge Post-Ransomware Attacks (e.g., Change Healthcare, Synnovis 2024) Description: In 2024, several high-profile cyberattacks exposed vulnerabilities in decentralized IT environments, compelling enterprises to re-evaluate endpoint security strategies. Impact: These events accelerated VDI adoption, especially in regulated sectors like healthcare and finance, where centralized desktop management helps improve data isolation, access control, and incident response. NVIDIA and AMD’s 2025 GPU-as-a-Service Offerings Description: Major hardware players are offering GPU-accelerated compute on-demand tailored for AI/ML and graphics-intensive VDI workloads.

Major hardware players are offering GPU-accelerated compute on-demand tailored for AI/ML and graphics-intensive VDI workloads. Impact: This enables scalable, GPU-accelerated virtual environments for developers, designers, and AI researchers, significantly enhancing remote productivity and driving demand for GPU-backed VDI solutions. EU AI Act & Data Sovereignty Regulations Description: New legislation enforces stricter control over how and where data is stored and processed. Impact: VDI vendors and enterprises are responding by deploying localized or sovereign cloud VDI instances, ensuring compliance with region-specific legal mandates.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market research report include:

Citrix Systems

VMware

Oracle

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Red Hat

Cisco Systems

Huawei

Dynabook Americas

Parallels International

IGEL Technology

Amazon Web Services

Dell Technologies

Nutanix

Splashtop

HiveIO

10ZiG Technology

Nerdio

Login VSI

SherWeb

Key Developments

In May 2025, Citrix and Nutanix collaborated to simplify virtual desktop management. Through this partnership, the two companies will offer tools needed to broaden VDI and secure application delivery environments.

In June 2024, Inevidesk launched its new channel partner program to deliver high-performance virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions. The company’s aim is to provide advanced VDI accessible to all its clients at an affordable price point.

In September 2024, Oracle Secure Desktops introduced cutting-edge features aimed at improving security and flexibility for businesses utilizing VDI. These new capabilities are intended to help organizations meet the evolving demands of remote work while maintaining robust security.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services





By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By VDI Type

Persistent VDI

Non-Persistent VDI

Remote Desktop Services





By Delivery Model

On-Premise VDI

Cloud-Based VDI

Hybrid VDI





By End-User

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

