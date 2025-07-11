Giordano’s Unveils Fourth “Chi-Town Flavors” Collaboration With The Original Rainbow Cone

CHICAGO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano’s , Chicago’s iconic deep-dish pizza brand, has teamed up with The Original Rainbow Cone to launch the latest installment in its “Chi-Town Flavors” series, a curated collection of iconic Chicago food experiences shipped directly to homes across the country. A Chicagoland staple since 1926 and originating from the South Side, this beloved ice cream brand is famous for its five-flavor, sliced-layer cone that has delighted generations. Beginning today, fans can order an exclusive combo pack featuring Giordano’s famous stuffed pizza and The Original Rainbow Cone’s signature layered ice cream.

This marks the fourth collaboration in Giordano’s Chi-Town Flavors series, following successful partnerships with Buona Beef, Weber Grill Restaurant, and Caruso Provisions. The initiative celebrates the city’s rich culinary heritage by pairing Giordano’s pizzas with offerings from fellow Chicago-born brands and making them available for nationwide shipping through Giordano’s e-commerce platform.

“There’s something uniquely nostalgic about The Original Rainbow Cone, and pairing it with our classic deep-dish pizza brings together two of Chicago’s most craveable comfort foods,” said Giordano’s CEO Nick Scarpino. “We’re honored to launch the newest installment of our 'Chi-Town Flavors' series, capturing the joy of summer in the city, bold flavors, and shared memories all in one box.”

Customers can now choose from Giordano’s 2-, 3-, or 4-pizza packs, which include one quart of The Original Rainbow Cone ice cream for a sweet finish to their meal. Customers can also add a second quart for $19.99. Each pack includes The Original Rainbow Cone’s signature layered ice cream, made with Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio, and Orange Sherbet. With mix-and-match pizza flavors and nationwide shipping available at ship.giordanos.com/rainbow , it’s an easy way to bring a Chicago summer favorite straight to your door.

Founded in Chicago in 1974 and recently celebrating 50 years in business, Giordano’s has become synonymous with authentic stuffed deep dish pizza made with Wisconsin mozzarella, handmade dough, and layers of premium ingredients. Building on the legacy, the brand is doubling down on its hometown pride with collaborations like the Buona Italian Beef Pizza, Weber Grill Restaurant frozen packs, and Original Rainbow Cone ice cream to connect even more deeply with the local flavors and partners that have made Chicago a culinary capital.

For more information on Giordano’s and to stay up-to-date on the “Chi-Town Flavors” series, visit ship.giordanos.com/chi-townflavors .

ABOUT GIORDANO’S

Based in Chicago, Giordano’s World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother’s 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano’s operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano’s sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano’s has been consistently recognized as Chicago’s Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano’s on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit www.giordanos.com .

