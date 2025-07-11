CME Outfitters Receives 2025 Fierce DEI Award for Innovative DEI Training and Education

RADNOR, Pa., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider of continuing medical education and a division of KnowFully Learning Group, announced it has been honored with the 2025 Fierce DEI Award in the category of Innovative Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Training and Education.

The award recognizes CMEO’s initiative, “Enhancing Health Equity Through HCP Education: Educational Strategies for Addressing Barriers for Underserved Populations in Multiple Disease States.” To date, CMEO has developed more than 150 educational activities focused on implicit bias, healthcare disparities, access, and equity. These programs address the root causes of disparities while equipping clinicians with concrete, actionable steps they can implement immediately. Outcomes data demonstrate measurable improvements in clinician knowledge and patient outcomes.

“We are proud and honored to be recognized with this award as it underscores our commitment to embedding the principles of health equity and access into the very fabric of all our educational activities,” said Executive Vice President Shari Tordoff. “With measurable outcomes, rigorous design, and a focus on real-world change, these initiatives empower clinicians to dismantle systemic disparities across multiple disease states and practice settings.”

Building on this recognition, CME Outfitters will expand its health access-focused trainings into additional therapeutic areas and care settings, with an emphasis on rural and community-based populations. “These upcoming initiatives reflect our belief that equitable care is not a privilege—it’s a right,” said Tordoff. “Through education that informs, engages, and inspires, we are proud to help shape a healthcare system where every patient has the opportunity to achieve their best possible outcome.”

View the announcement and learn more about the Fierce DEI Awards.

Learn more about CME Outfitters' commitment to addressing barriers to healthcare access on the Health Access and Social Responsibility Hub.

About CME Outfitters

CME Outfitters develops, distributes, and certifies continuing education activities that focus on the integration of the interprofessional care team around the globe to ensure the best care for patients. In addition, CMEO offers education to patients. CME Outfitters’ educational interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, clinical case series, point-of-care education, and other innovative, reinforcing formats that leverage the latest in technology to optimize the learning environment and promote clinician and patient behavior changes. CME Outfitters also offers expert accreditation, outcomes, and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. For more information, visit www.cmeoutfitters.com.

About The Fierce Award

Presented by Fierce Healthcare, the award celebrates and recognizes outstanding achievements in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within the healthcare industry. The awards program recognizes organizations, initiatives, and individuals who are making significant strides in creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare environment.