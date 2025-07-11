COIL : UPDATE ON THE REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UPDATE ON THE REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As part of the interim review process, COIL has received a request for additional information from its statutory auditors regarding the going concern assumption. This request reflects a context of recurring losses and liquidity pressure currently being addressed by the Company.

Brussels, 11 July 2025 (6:30pm) - As part of their review of the Company’s interim financial statements, the statutory auditors have requested further information concerning the going concern assumption. This request comes in the context of significant losses recorded over recent years, notably due to stagnating turnover and high fixed costs, as well as liquidity pressure already identified and currently being addressed.

The Company is actively implementing concrete measures to strengthen its financial position - including a possible capital increase, asset disposals, and debt restructuring - and will provide the requested information to the auditors within the appropriate timeframe.

At this stage, this situation has no impact on the Company’s ongoing operations. Further details will be communicated with the release of interim revenues, scheduled for 29 July 2025.

About COIL

COIL is the world's leading anodiser in the building and industrial sectors and trades under the ALOXIDE brand name.

Anodising is an electrochemical process (electrolysis) which develops a natural, protective oxide layer on the surface of aluminium and can be coloured in a range of UV-proof finishes. It gives the metal excellent resistance to corrosion and/or reinforces its functional qualities. Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium; it retains its high rigidity and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, its non-magnetic properties, its exceptional resistance to corrosion. The metal remains totally and repeatedly recyclable through simple re-melting. Anodised aluminium is used in a wide variety of industries and applications: architecture, design, manufacturing, and the automotive sector.

COIL deploys an industrial model that creates value by leveraging its unique know-how, its operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its people. COIL has more than 100 employees in Belgium and Germany and generated a business volume of €24,1 million in 2024.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | Isin: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com

Contact

COIL

Tim Hutton | Chief Executive Officer

tim.hutton@coil.be | Tel.: +32 (0)11 88 01 88 ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe

ccombe@actus.fr | Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

Attachment