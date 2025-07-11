Remittix Confirms Native Solana Integration Ahead of RTX Wallet Launch in Q3 2025





Crypto payments platform expands functionality with high-speed Solana blockchain support as wallet enters final testing phase.

KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has officially announced that its upcoming RTX Wallet, set for full release in Q3 2025, will launch with native Solana integration . The feature will allow users to instantly swap Solana (SOL) and SPL stablecoins (USDC, USDT) directly into local currencies, alongside support for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

The integration of Solana enhances the real-time functionality of the RTX Wallet, which is currently undergoing TestFlight trials on iOS. An Android beta release is scheduled for August, marking a significant milestone as the company prepares for its official rollout. The Solana upgrade is designed to increase transaction speed, lower settlement fees, and expand RTX’s usability for both consumers and merchants in high-frequency payment environments.

“With Solana’s scalability and speed—capable of handling up to 50,000 transactions per second—we’re delivering near-instant conversions of digital assets into local currency,” said a Remittix spokesperson. “This means that a merchant in Bogotá or Nairobi can receive a crypto payment and see fiat arrive in their account in under 10 seconds, at a fraction of traditional processing costs.”

Remittix reports it has surpassed $16 million in presale commitments, with over 549 million RTX tokens sold at a price of $0.0811, and is on track to complete its $18 million soft cap in the coming weeks.

Designed to streamline global digital payments, RTX Wallet introduces a simplified user interface where cryptocurrency can be converted into local cash via a single tap. Its dual-key security system, combining encrypted mobile storage and facial-recognition-based cloud access, aims to balance ease-of-use with robust control. Built-in merchant features include automated tax savings and spare-change rounding to support micro-savings.

Upcoming Developments

Public Android Beta : Launching in August 2025

: Launching in August 2025 Freelancer Plug-in : Scheduled for October, enables instant invoicing and settlement in RTX

: Scheduled for October, enables instant invoicing and settlement in RTX Licensing: Near-final approvals in Brazil and Kenya, two key markets for cross-border transfers



As Solana’s integration goes live and licensing expands, Remittix is positioning RTX Wallet as a gateway to fast, accessible, and secure real-world crypto payments.

