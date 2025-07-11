Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025 Evaluation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025. The independent analyst report evaluated the 10 most significant Zero Trust platform providers and cited Check Point for delivering a unified, prevention-first security platform that covers network, cloud, and endpoint controls across hybrid environments.

Check Point received the highest possible scores (5 out of 5) in four critical criteria within the current offering category: centralized management and usability, least-privileged-access enforcement, segmentation and control, and deployment. The company also received 5/5 scores in the roadmap and supporting services and offerings criteria within the strategy category, which Check Point believes reinforces its strong vision and customer-centric approach.

“This recognition by Forrester affirms, for us, Check Point’s leadership in delivering consistent Zero Trust security that is comprehensive, intuitive, and built for the AI-driven, hyperconnected world,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software. “Our AI-powered Infinity Platform is purpose-built to help organizations secure users, assets, and data — wherever they reside — through centralized management, intelligent policy enforcement, and flexible deployment across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.”

Check Point’s highlights from the report include:

Centralized Management

Least-Privileged Access Enforcement

Segmentation and control

Deployment

Roadmap

Supporting services and offerings

Forrester also noted that organizations looking for a centralized, easy-to-manage, and holistic network security platform for local networks should include Check Point on their shortlist.

For Check Point, this position as a leader reinforces the company’s commitment to a prevention-first strategy, helping enterprises proactively secure their infrastructure against modern threats while accelerating their Zero Trust adoption.



Learn more on our blog and access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025 here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

Follow Check Point via:

X (Formerly known as Twitter): https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.