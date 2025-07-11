Blink Charging Steps in to Support Everon Customers

Blink Charging has been identified as a key EV charging solutions provider to support Everon customers with cost-effective solutions and immediate upgrades, ensuring uninterrupted access to reliable EV charging equipment and services.

London, United Kingdom, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has been identified by Everon as a recommended replacement EV charging services provider for current Everon customers. In light of the recently announced wind-down of EVBox’s AC and Everon business throughout Europe and North America, Blink is stepping in to support EV charging station hosts and customers affected by this change.

“EVBox has played a significant role in the growth of EV charging infrastructure across the UK and Mainland Europe, and we recognize the trust hosts have placed in its solutions,” said Alex Calnan, Blink Charging’s Managing Director of Europe. “With the recent announcement of Everon’s withdrawal from the EV charging market, it’s natural to have questions about what this means for operations. At Blink, we want to assure Everon customers that we are here to help them navigate this transition. As a global EV charging solutions provider, we’re well equipped to support Everon’s customer base, whether that’s with expert advice, reliable alternatives, or ongoing management of their existing charging network. We’re here to make this change as smooth and stress-free as possible."

Whether customers need help evaluating current infrastructure, maintaining existing systems, or upgrading aging chargers with future-ready solutions, Blink is available to assist.

Everon customers and users will be able to unlock full access to the Blink Network portal upon signing up through the Blink Charging app, enabling real-time insight into charging infrastructure. Hosts can also set a sales price, create, and download reports.

“At Blink, our charging technology is future-ready, addressing all aspects of hardware, software, services, and technology,” added Calnan. “With advancements like vehicle-to-grid technology on the horizon, our chargers are built to support the future of electric vehicles and charging habits/requirements. Our charging portfolio is ready to ship and replace immediately."

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

