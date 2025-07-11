Red White & Bloom Brands Announces Adjournment of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (“RWB” or the “Company”) announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”), originally convened on July 11, 2025, has been adjourned by the Chair of the meeting in accordance with the Articles of the Company. The adjournment is intended to allow additional time for the Company to complete and present its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Filings”).

The Company will confirm the date on which the AGM will reconvene by press release on July 16, 2025.

The record date for the AGM remains May 13, 2025. Shareholders of record as of that date will remain entitled to attend and vote at the reconvened meeting. No new proxy materials will be issued. Proxy materials were mailed to shareholders on May 28, 2025, and also remain available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at: https://ir.redwhitebloom.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is a multi-jurisdictional cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada and select international jurisdictions. The Company is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio in addition to Canadian and international markets.

