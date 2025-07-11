Planet 13 Launches Revamped Loyalty Program Offering Unbeatable Value, Immersive Events, and a Bold Price Match Guarantee

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the full-scale relaunch of its loyalty program. Beginning Friday, July 11, all Planet 13 stores will match any third-party advertised price —a move that firmly positions Planet 13 as the destination offering the Best Product. Best Experience. Best Price.

“Our customers deserve more than just good prices—they deserve unbeatable value and world-class experiences,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13.

New Loyalty Program Highlights:

Price Match Guarantee : Planet 13 will match any third-party advertised price on comparable products, right in-store.



: Planet 13 will match any third-party advertised price on comparable products, right in-store. 50% Off for ALL Loyalty Members : Available to anyone in Nevada enrolled in the loyalty program—sign up is free and instant.



: Available to anyone in Nevada enrolled in the loyalty program—sign up is free and instant. Easy to Qualify : Spend $100 or more and automatically qualify for your 50% off next purchase.

: Spend $100 or more and automatically qualify for your 50% off next purchase. Broad Eligibility: Discount applies to nearly the entire in-store product range.

Upcoming Events and Experiences:

As part of its loyalty-driven ecosystem, Planet 13 is doubling down on customer appreciation, discounts and experiences:

Planet the 13 th Day : A monthly nationwide celebration of the brand and its loyal community, featuring product launches, giveaways, and interactive installations.

: A monthly nationwide celebration of the brand and its loyal community, featuring product launches, giveaways, and interactive installations. Retrograde Day: Recurring during months with 31 days, this event promises out-of-this-world surprises and experiential activations.

“Loyalty isn’t just about discounts—it’s about delivering consistently elevated experiences,” added Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO. “From concerts to cultural events, our goal is to keep fans excited to return—month after month.”

The revamped loyalty program and price match guarantee both go into effect on Friday, July 11, 2025. Customers can enroll for free in-store or online at enrollnow.vip and immediately begin unlocking savings and VIP access to events.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 33 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 37 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on X @ShopPlanet13 and on Instagram @planet13official_.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to information pertaining to the loyalty program, Planet 13 Day, and concerts. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Planet 13 Investors :

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

