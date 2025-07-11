The Texas Chiropractic Association (TCA) Recognizes Parker University and Several Alumni at Chiro Texpo 2025.

Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Chiropractic Association (TCA) recently recognized chiropractic leaders during Chiro Texpo 2025, the annual state chiropractic convention, which was held at the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas in Frisco.

TCA is the voice for chiropractic in Texas, providing protection, state-wide advocacy, information, and education for more than 7,000 DCs who are licensed to practice in Texas. TCA advocates the position that citizens of Texas should have adequate access to the healthcare of their choice and that DCs are adequately represented in the government’s decision-making process.

Awards were presented to Texas chiropractors and other chiropractic supporters at the President’s Gala, with Parker University alumni walking away with awards from key categories.

Parker University Chiro Texpo 2025 Honorees:

Young Chiropractor of the Year – Korey Rose, DC

President’s Award – Jon Blackwell, DC, and Korey Rose, DC

Executive Director’s Award – Steve Van Osdale, DC

Regional Doctor of the Year – Region 1: Kaci Roach, DC, Region 2: Joseph Adams, DC

Texas Women’s Leadership and Service Award – Mary Collings, DC, and Clare Morgan, DC

Student Leadership Award – Parker University Tri 9 student Hayden Hadley

During Chiro Texpo 2025, TCA also announced and swore in its new executive officers for the 2025-2026 term, all of whom are Parker University graduates! TCA’s executive officers preside over an executive committee, including four department coordinators in charge of TCA’s state committees, as well as a board of directors comprised of representatives from TCA’s 12 districts, which cover all of Texas.

TCA’s New Executive Officers for 2025-2026:

Don White, DC, FICC - president

Andrew Oteo, DC - vice president

Korey Rose, DC - secretary/treasurer

Todd Whitehead, DC (served as TCA’s president in 2024-2025) - immediate past president

Congratulations to all the leaders who were recognized and honored for their dedication to furthering the positive impact of chiropractic care in the state of Texas.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fastest-growing college in Dallas and the fourth-fastest-growing in Texas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker as Parker College of Chiropractic. Today, the university serves over 2,300 students and offers more than 25 accredited academic programs and certificates, including its flagship Doctor of Chiropractic program, which is home to the second-largest chiropractic cohort in the world. Parker University also leads in innovation with master’s degrees in Clinical Neuroscience, Strength and Human Performance, and Functional Nutrition. Additionally, five new board-approved programs are set to launch soon.

