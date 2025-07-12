Ex-CIA Insider Points to Overlooked U.S. Resource as Possible Gamechanger in Trump’s Economic Agenda

Washington, D.C., July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A presentation from former CIA advisor and White House insider Jim Rickards is raising new questions about the role long-ignored federal resources could play in supporting President Trump’s agenda. Could this be a big part of Trump’s upcoming economic proposal—widely referred to as the “Big Beautiful Bill?”

The case Rickards lays out is simple: the U.S. may already own the resources it needs to support major development—without borrowing, printing, or taxing.

The Mineral Wealth America Forgot

In the presentation, Rickards draws attention to a vast inventory of minerals buried beneath U.S. federal land—lithium, uranium, copper, and rare earths.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…” Rickards writes.

According to him, these assets have remained untouched “because politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow… for decades”.

“We’re Going to Open Them Up”

President Trump recently signaled an impending shift in resource policy: “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up”.

Rickards sees this as a potential inflection point. “Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America” .

This shift may quietly complement larger efforts to reinvigorate American manufacturing, supply chains, and self-reliance.

Long-Stalled Projects May Be Back in Play

According to Rickards, some of the most promising sites have been gridlocked for decades: “Resolution Copper Mine… 29 years. Pebble Mine… since 1990. Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… since 1978” .

“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them” .