DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Rockerbox Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockerbox learned of a data breach around early July 2025.

About Rockerbox

Rockerbox is a consulting firm headquartered in Dallas that helps businesses across the U.S. maximize available tax credits.

What happened?

In July 2025, a cybersecurity researcher found an unsecured archive containing about 287 GB of data and nearly 246,000 records. The files included sensitive documents like DD214 military discharge forms and PDFs with personal details such as names and employer information. The researcher traced the exposed data to Rockerbox and promptly notified the company. While he did not receive a direct response, the archive was taken offline within days of the alert.

The compromised records may have included names, addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license and identification card numbers, as well as employment and salary information related to Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) documents and determination letters.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Rockerbox, you must guard against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

