Posting of Circular and Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting

Further to the announcement released on June 9, 2025 (the "June Announcement"), Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQB: GALKF) ("Galantas" or the "Company") has today posted a Circular to shareholders relating to the notice of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting").

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised words and phrases used in this announcement shall have the same meanings given to them in the June Announcement.

Details of the Meeting

The Company has called this Meeting of its shareholders to consider, among other things, the Proposed Transaction and the Melquart Debt Transaction. The Meeting is to be held on August 5, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of DSA Corporate Services Inc., 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1. Shareholders of record at the close of business at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 2, 2025 are entitled to vote at the meeting.

Accompanying this Notice of Meeting are: (i) the Management Information Circular (“Circular”) and (ii) the form of Proxy (“form of Proxy”) and notes thereto.

The Company’s financial statements (“FS”) and management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2024 have been previously mailed to the registered shareholders unless they have opted not to receive them.

Further details on the Proposed Transaction and the Melquart Debt Transaction can be found in the Circular.

Copies of the Circular and the Company’s FS and MD&A are available on the Company’s web page https://galantas.com/ or on the SEDAR+ web page https://www.sedarplus.ca

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF.

