INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund has completed the acquisition of the Pehart Group in Romania

INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, the leading private equity fund in the Baltics, has completed the investment in Pehart Group, a leading producer of household and industrial paper products in Romania. The consortium of International Finance Corporation (IFC), Banca Transilvania and ING Bank Romania provided an over EUR 150 million financing package with a significant sustainable linked component to fund the transaction and further development of Pehart Group.

The transaction with Abris Capital Partners, the independent private equity fund that previously held Pehart Group, was completed on 11th July.

Vytautas Plunksnis, Partner at INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, said: “We are excited to back Pehart Group management team in bringing the company to the next level and we will support significant investments into expansion of Pehart’s manufacturing capacities and add-on acquisitions in the region strengthening Pehart Group’s market leadership and driving its next phase of growth.”

Gabriel Stanciu, CEO Pehart Group, commented: ”With the completion of the transaction with INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, we are honoured to join the leading private equity fund in the Baltics and benefit from its vision and expertise. We see this partnership as an opportunity to accelerate our development plans and strengthen Pehart Group's position as a regional leader in the paper products industry. We will continue to invest in cutting edge technologies, diversify our product portfolio and expand our presence in international markets. We thank our previous partners, Abris Capital Partners, for their support in achieving our growth objectives in the past years. We look confidently to the future and are ready to capitalize on new opportunities together with INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund.”

“The closing of this transaction is the culmination of a successful partnership with Pehart Group and its management team, whom we thank for the excellent collaboration over the past years. Together, we have succeeded in transforming Pehart into a strong regional player. We are proud of the progress of the company and the values built over this time and are confident that Pehart will continue to grow at an accelerated pace alongside its new partner. This transaction stands for Abris' commitment to supporting high-potential businesses and ambitious management teams that can deliver sustainable performance in strategic sectors for the Central and Eastern European economy", said Adrian Stănculescu, Partner and Head of Romania at Abris Capital Partners.

Equity for the deal was provided by the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund and some of its investors co-investing via INVL BSGF Co-Invest Fund II.

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has led syndication of overt EUR 150 million financing package for Pehart Group.

“This investment underscores IFC’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth while addressing Romania’s energy challenges,” said Marcelo Castellanos, IFC`s Senior Country Manager for Southeastern Europe. “By supporting Pehart, we are advancing the country’s green transition, promoting job creation in underserved regions, and demonstrating the key role of private capital in achieving climate goals.”

“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to support our clients' strategic plans and to provide smart financial solutions, tailored to their needs in a strategic sector. Thus, we are proud to support Pehart in their plan for sustainable growth and to consolidate their position as a leading player on the regional market”, said Cosmin Călin, Senior Executive Director of Large Corporate Clients, Structured Finance and Factoring Banca Transilvania.

“ING has a long partnership with Abris in Romania, including Pehart. We are proud to continue supporting a local business in growing further and pursuing regional ambitions, as we are a solid supporter for the expansion of the Romanian economy. We thank Abris and Pehart for the partnership built along these years and wish many successes to Invalda INVL Group and Pehart going forward” said Raluca Tintoiu, Head of Wholesale Banking and deputy CEO at ING Romania.

Deimantė Korsakaitė, Managing Partner at INVL Private Equity Fund II and INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, commented: “Finalizing the acquisition of Pehart Group marks a key milestone for the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund, completing a value-driven portfolio of ten companies across the Baltics, Poland and Romania, with one already successfully exited. With the launch of its successor INVL Private Equity Fund II earlier this year, which surpassed the target and reached EUR 305 million at first close, we are well-positioned to continue our investment strategy and supporting ambitious businesses across the Baltics, CEE region and the broader EU.”

With a 187-year tradition, Pehart Group is one of the largest paper manufacturers in Southeast Europe with a portfolio ranging from toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, and other hygiene paper products to jumbo rolls, used in the converting process into paper products for household and industrial use. In 2024, Pehart Group succeeded in strengthening its leading position on the market through production efficiency and strategic investments. The focus on diversifying the product portfolio led to new launches, such as the SOVIO brand, targeting the Away-from-Home sector, as well as expansion into international markets. In 2024, the Pehart Group generated revenues of EUR 165 million and employed more than 550 people across its companies.

Pehart Group is defined by continuous evolution, efficiency, respect for the planet's resources and for the people who build its story every day. It continuously optimizes its products and services by creating a sustainable and equitable environment for a renewable future. Pufina, one of the most popular tissue paper brands in Romania, Alint, Altessa and SOVIO, the Away-from-Home products division, are part of the Pehart Group portfolio.

About the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund

With a fund size of EUR 165 million, the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund is the leading private equity fund in the Baltics. Its anchor investor is the European Investment Fund (EIF), which is a part of the European Investment Bank, and committed EUR 30 million with the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (a key element of the Investment Plan for Europe, or the Junker Plan) while also allocating resources from the Baltic Innovation Fund (a “fund of funds” initiative developed in cooperation with the governments of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, to increase capital investment in high-growth potential small and medium-sized enterprises in the Baltics). The fund is managed by the leading asset management group in the Baltics Invalda INVL group, which companies manage or have under supervision over EUR 1.9 billion of assets.

Contact person for further information:

Vytautas Plunksnis, Head of Private Equity at INVL Asset Management,

Vytautas.Plunksnis@invl.com



