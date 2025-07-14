Nokia network APIs now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it even easier for developers to utilize

The Nokia network APIs available on Google Cloud Marketplace are Quality of Service on Demand, Number Verification, and Device Location Verification.



14 July 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that three of its network APIs – Quality of Service on Demand, Number Verification, and Device Location Verification – are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it even easier for thousands of developers around the world to access the APIs to write applications that developer customers can use.

Google Cloud Marketplace offers a universal catalog of solutions from Google Cloud and its partner ecosystem for customers to discover and use.

Developers can use the Nokia APIs exposed via Google Cloud Marketplace to tap into multiple mobile networks and create new applications, in conjunction with the capabilities provided by Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal, which gives developers standardized access to network functions without having to navigate any of the underlying network technologies. Additional Nokia APIs are expected to be available on Google Cloud Marketplace in the future.

“The availability of Nokia APIs on Google Cloud Marketplace is about giving developers easy access and simplified use of trusted network intelligence. This is just the latest step in Nokia’s efforts to connect programmable network assets to leading developer ecosystems,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Vice President and Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.

Nokia APIs are patterned after GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA open standards, allowing developers to run applications that work globally, enabled by Nokia’s growing CSP partnership network.

Through automation, the Quality of Service on demand API can effectively ask a network for guaranteed and reliable connectivity for a specified amount of time, such as for a live stream at a large event with thousands of people.

Nokia’s Number Verification API can verify whether a phone number belongs to the person using it, allowing industries such as financial services and retail to mitigate fraud and enhance user verification.



Similarly, Device Location Verification can authenticate a commercial transaction request to a device owner, based on the owner’s phone location and the location from which the request is coming.

“This collaboration with Nokia empowers developers and enterprises by delivering advanced telecom network capabilities directly through Google Cloud Marketplace. Making network APIs like Number Verification and Device Location Verification easily accessible unlocks new possibilities for secure, intelligent digital experiences, underscoring the value created when telco and cloud innovation converge,” said Muninder Singh Sambi, VP and GM, Networking and Security, Google Cloud.

