Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 7 July 2025 – 11 July 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 28:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|18,420,000
|16.03
|292,377,100
|7 July 2025
|150,000
|17.27
|2,590,500
|8 July 2025
|150,000
|17.23
|2,584,500
|9 July 2025
|150,000
|17.39
|2,608,500
|10 July 2025
|150,000
|17.36
|2,604,000
|11 July 2025
|150,000
|17.62
|2,643,000
|Total, week number 28
|750,000
|17.37
|13,030,500
|Accumulated under the program
|19,170,000
|16.11
|305,407,600
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 23,415,696 own shares corresponding to 1.61 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
