Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 7 July 2025 – 11 July 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 28:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement18,420,00016.03292,377,100
7 July 2025150,00017.272,590,500
8 July 2025150,00017.232,584,500
9 July 2025150,00017.392,608,500
10 July 2025150,00017.362,604,000
11 July 2025150,00017.622,643,000
Total, week number 28750,00017.3713,030,500
Accumulated under the program19,170,00016.11305,407,600

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 23,415,696 own shares corresponding to 1.61 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback week #28 2025 AS 49 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program

