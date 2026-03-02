Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

2nd March 2026

Company Announcement No. 13/2026

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 23 February 2026 – 27 February 2026

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 9:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 44,860,521 17.11 767,426,425 23 February 2026 200,000 16.83 3,366,000 24 February 2026 230,000 16.18 3,721,400 25 February 2026 250,000 16.20 4,050,000 26 February 2026 250,000 16.15 4,037,500 27 February 2026 240,358 16.34 3,927,450 Total, week number 9 1,170,358 16.32 19,102,350 Accumulated under the program 46,030,879 17.09 786,528,775

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 48,871,328 own shares corresponding to 3.36 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

