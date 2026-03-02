Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

2nd March 2026
Company Announcement No. 13/2026

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 23 February 2026 – 27 February 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 9:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 44,860,521 17.11 767,426,425
23 February 2026 200,000 16.83 3,366,000
24 February 2026 230,000 16.18 3,721,400
25 February 2026 250,000 16.20 4,050,000
26 February 2026 250,000 16.15 4,037,500
27 February 2026 240,358 16.34 3,927,450
Total, week number 91,170,35816.3219,102,350
Accumulated under the program 46,030,879 17.09 786,528,775

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 48,871,328 own shares corresponding to 3.36 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                          

Head of Investor Relations & ESG    
Mads Thinggaard                                

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback week #9 2026 AS 13 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading