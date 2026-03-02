Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

2nd March 2026
Company Announcement No. 13/2026
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 23 February 2026 – 27 February 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 9:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|44,860,521
|17.11
|767,426,425
|23 February 2026
|200,000
|16.83
|3,366,000
|24 February 2026
|230,000
|16.18
|3,721,400
|25 February 2026
|250,000
|16.20
|4,050,000
|26 February 2026
|250,000
|16.15
|4,037,500
|27 February 2026
|240,358
|16.34
|3,927,450
|Total, week number 9
|1,170,358
|16.32
|19,102,350
|Accumulated under the program
|46,030,879
|17.09
|786,528,775
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 48,871,328 own shares corresponding to 3.36 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments