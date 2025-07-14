Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 7 to 11 July, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|76,993
|895,395,220
|7 July 2025
|629
|11,854.4515
|7,456,450
|8 July 2025
|671
|12,294.4262
|8,249,560
|9 July 2025
|650
|12,353.2308
|8,029,600
|10 July 2025
|620
|12,335.3226
|7,647,900
|11 July 2025
|620
|12,475.7903
|7,734,990
|Total 7-11 July 2025
|3,190
|39,118,500
|Accumulated under the program
|80,183
|934,513,720
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|436,107
|5,143,795,347
|7 July 2025
|3,257
|11,966.8560
|38,976,050
|8 July 2025
|3,257
|12,443.8348
|40,529,570
|9 July 2025
|3,246
|12,510.5145
|40,609,130
|10 July 2025
|3,117
|12,464.2284
|38,851,000
|11 July 2025
|3,106
|12,634.3126
|39,242,175
|Total 7-11 July 2025
|15,983
|198,207,925
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,091
|12,401.1760
|25,930,859
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|454,181
|5,367,934,131
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 80,183 A shares and 561,121 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.05% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 14 July, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
