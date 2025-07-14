Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 7 to 11 July, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 76,993 895,395,220 7 July 2025 629 11,854.4515 7,456,450 8 July 2025 671 12,294.4262 8,249,560 9 July 2025 650 12,353.2308 8,029,600 10 July 2025 620 12,335.3226 7,647,900 11 July 2025 620 12,475.7903 7,734,990 Total 7-11 July 2025 3,190 39,118,500 Accumulated under the program 80,183 934,513,720 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 436,107 5,143,795,347 7 July 2025 3,257 11,966.8560 38,976,050 8 July 2025 3,257 12,443.8348 40,529,570 9 July 2025 3,246 12,510.5145 40,609,130 10 July 2025 3,117 12,464.2284 38,851,000 11 July 2025 3,106 12,634.3126 39,242,175 Total 7-11 July 2025 15,983 198,207,925 Bought from the Foundation* 2,091 12,401.1760 25,930,859 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 454,181 5,367,934,131

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 80,183 A shares and 561,121 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.05% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 July, 2025

