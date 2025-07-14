Deep Isolation CEO to Appear Live on Bloomberg's Open Interest July 14 at 10:15 a.m. ET

BERKELEY, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation, a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced that CEO Rod Baltzer will appear live on Bloomberg’s Open Interest on Monday, July 14, at 10:15 a.m. ET. The program will air on Bloomberg Television and will stream online at https://www.bloomberg.com/live/us.

Open Interest is Bloomberg’s flagship morning show offering market analysis and strategic insights to financial leaders and investors, with a focus on emerging technologies, energy markets, and sustainability. Baltzer's appearance highlights the growing importance of nuclear waste solutions in discussions about clean energy infrastructure and market sustainability.

During the interview, Baltzer will discuss Deep Isolation’s patented deep borehole disposal technology, which offers a safe, cost-effective and scalable solution for the permanent disposal of high-level radioactive waste. As nuclear energy gains momentum in the global transition to clean power, solving the back end of the fuel cycle has become more urgent than ever.

“With global investment increasingly directed toward advanced nuclear power, effectively managing nuclear waste is more essential than ever,” said Baltzer. “I’m looking forward to speaking with Bloomberg about how Deep Isolation’s innovative solutions are meeting this challenge head-on, providing clarity and confidence for investors, policymakers, and the public alike.”

Deep Isolation’s appearance on Bloomberg underscores the company's role as a market leader, uniquely positioned to address investor concerns in nuclear sustainability and waste management. Its approach, which utilizes proven directional drilling methods, delivers cost savings of up to 70% compared to traditional disposal methods, while significantly reducing environmental impact and enhancing safety.

Deep Isolation’s participation in international initiatives, such as the WISARD project led by the Nuclear Energy Agency, highlights its commitment to developing integrated approaches to radioactive waste management for the next generation of nuclear power systems.

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is the first company to commercialize nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes, offering a uniquely tailored solution to help countries complete the necessary steps to dispose of their waste inventories. With 109 patents granted to date, Deep Isolation’s technology leverages proven drilling practices to safely isolate waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System (UCS) was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency -Energy (ARPA-E), and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level waste from advanced nuclear reactors across the phases of storage, transportation and eventual disposal.

For more information, visit www.deepisolation.com

For media inquiries, please contact: media@deepisolation.com

For investors, please contact: InvestorRelations@deepisolation.com