Deep Isolation Announces Completion of DOE-Funded Project Advancing Universal Canister System for Nuclear Waste Management

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (“Deep Isolation” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced the completion of Project UPWARDS which advances the development of a first-of-a-kind integrated waste management system for advanced reactors. Delivered on time and on budget with grant support from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) initiative, this three-year project has culminated in the manufacture, physical testing and validation of the world’s first disposal-ready Universal Canister System (UCS) for spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste from advanced reactors.

Completion of Project UPWARDS marks an important milestone in Deep Isolation’s roadmap toward full-scale demonstration and eventual use for spent nuclear fuel disposal. The results provide a strong technical foundation expected to support future regulatory engagement, pilot deployment, and commercialization efforts.

Project UPWARDS, which stands for Universal Performance Criteria and Canister for Advanced Reactor Waste Form Acceptance in Borehole and Mined Repositories Considering Design Safety, was carried out by Deep Isolation in partnership with the University of California, Berkeley, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and NAC International. Together, the team advanced critical technical milestones, including development of waste form acceptance criteria, and integrated safety and performance assessments across multiple repository types. Working with R-V Industries, Inc. in Pennsylvania, the team completed fabrication of the first UCS prototype canister. Rigorous testing of the Company’s Universal Canister System with the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center in Texas provided evidence of mechanical integrity and operational viability in simulated real-world geologic conditions (without spent nuclear waste), providing a rare level of physical validation for a nuclear waste disposal system.

“This innovative Universal Canister System addresses one of the nuclear industry’s most urgent challenges – just at the time when the U.S. is significantly ramping up its investment in new nuclear technologies to deliver energy security and power the AI revolution,” said Jesse Sloane, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Deep Isolation and Principal Investigator for the project. “By fabricating and testing a universal, triple-purpose canister that is engineered for storage, transportation, and disposal of nuclear waste in multiple repository types, we have delivered a flexible and technically robust solution that has undergone extensive testing and is intended to support future real-world deployment.”

“Deep Isolation and its UPWARDS partners developed a groundbreaking disposal solution for a broad range of advanced fuels and recycling products,” said Assel Aitkaliyeva, ARPA-E Program Director. “ARPA-E’s mission is to support disruptive, outlier ideas, and this Universal Canister System has the potential to transform the nuclear industry by offering a safe, scalable pathway to manage used nuclear fuel.”

“NAC International is proud to have collaborated with Deep Isolation and the UPWARDS team to advance this groundbreaking canister system”, says Kent Cole, CEO at NAC International. “The Universal Canister System is a vital step toward scalable, safe, and cost-effective solutions for the back end of the fuel cycle. NAC International is eager to advance the integration of this exciting innovation into our existing licensed systems for storage and transportation of spent nuclear fuel and to partner with Deep Isolation in commercializing it around the world.”

The UCS is designed to accommodate a range of advanced reactor waste streams, including vitrified waste from reprocessing, TRISO spent fuel, and halide salts from molten salt reactors. Compatible with modern dry storage and transport infrastructure, the UCS also meets performance and safety requirements across both borehole and mined repository options, giving governments and operators greater flexibility and reduced uncertainty in future waste disposition.

By completing UPWARDS, Deep Isolation and its partners have established a strong technical foundation for integrated, cost-optimized nuclear waste strategies. This foundation is expected to support the Company’s next steps toward commercialization of the UCS across the U.S. advanced reactor sector and globally. Governments and operators may benefit from a flexible disposal approach designed to reduce uncertainty, accelerate licensing pathways, and support future waste disposition strategies.

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is the first company to commercialize nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. It offers a uniquely tailored solution to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With 91 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation’s technology leverages proven drilling practices to safely isolate waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency—Energy and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level waste from advanced reactors across storage, transportation and eventual disposal.

For more information, visit: deepisolation.com

