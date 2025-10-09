Nuclear Waste Innovator Deep Isolation Calls on 11 ‘First Mover States’ to Add Disposal to their Advanced Nuclear Orderbook Strategy

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (“Deep Isolation” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced the submission of its response to the National Association of State Energy Officials’ (NASEO) consultation on its Advanced Nuclear First Movers Orderbook Strategy. The Strategy outlines how eleven ‘First Mover States’1 are collaborating to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear power through an integrated orderbook supported by collaborative pathways for financing, siting, workforce, and supply chains. To date, the Strategy makes no mention of the spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste that will result – though the lack of a safe, permanent waste solution remains one of Americans’ top concerns about nuclear power.

Deep Isolation’s response sets out how this “missing piece” of the Orderbook Strategy can be filled. Its recommendations draw on consensus across the advanced reactor industry, as reflected in the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council’s Action Plan for Transforming the Back End of the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Cycle. Deep Isolation calls on NASEO to integrate USNIC’s recommendations into its Orderbook Strategy: working collaboratively with communities to accelerating innovative disposal technologies, launching near-term demonstrations, and mobilizing private investment through public-private partnerships and legislative reform. Together, these efforts strengthen the viability of the orderbook strategy by embedding disposal into the advanced nuclear lifecycle.

The submission highlights three specific calls to action for participating states:

Join the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center , the non-profit at Cameron, Texas where Deep Isolation will deliver the world’s first full-scale non-radioactive deep borehole disposal pilot with initial canister emplacement targeted for 2027.

Support early borehole demonstrations in their states , including via joint initiatives with DOE at federal laboratories such as INL or ORNL (consistent with President Trump's mandate via Executive Order 14302 to leverage these sites for innovative nuclear demonstrations).

Champion the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council's Back End Action Plan by advocating in Congress for legislative reforms that unlock innovation and public-private partnerships.



“We see a missing piece in this orderbook strategy – the absence of nuclear waste disposal. By embedding disposal into their Orderbook Strategy, First Mover States can reduce financial risk, increase investor confidence, and build public trust that advanced nuclear comes with a complete lifecycle solution,” said Rod Baltzer, CEO of Deep Isolation. “Deep Isolation’s technology can play a key role in this. We combine state-of-the-art drilling technology from our suppliers in the oil and gas sector with our proprietary, universal, disposal-ready canister system to provide the first genuinely scalable, flexible, and near-term solution for spent fuel and high-level waste. We stand ready to help First Mover States lead the way in solving the waste challenge at the same time as they pioneer new reactor deployment.”

According to the US Nuclear Industry Council, the U.S. has accumulated around 92,500 metric tons of SNF, growing by 2,000 metric tons annually. This waste is stored at over 70 sites across 35 states, in temporary facilities not designed for permanent, long-term containment — an estimated liability for U.S taxpayers of well over $150 billion that is increasing significantly every year.

The following echoed their support of Deep Isolation’s submission, and stand ready to work with Deep Isolation to deliver practical solutions for advanced reactor waste in First Mover States:

“I strongly echo Deep Isolation’s recommendations to First Mover States about the need to integrate spent fuel and waste management into their order book strategy. As a multi-national, non-profit initiative, the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center is well positioned to offer science-based advice to First Mover States on the unique advantages that this safe, flexible, and scalable option brings for First Mover States and their nuclear host communities,” said Andy Griffith, Executive Director of the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center.

" NAC International has partnered for many years with Deep Isolation to design and fabricate the Universal Canister System", said Kent Cole CEO of NAC International. "We are proud to integrate this exciting innovation with our existing licensed systems for storage and transportation and to partner with Deep Isolation in commercializing the UCS around the world. We look forward to supporting the First Mover States to deliver a safe, integrated and cost-effective solution for their spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste.""

"Deep Isolation's solution for storage, transport and safe geologic disposal of advanced reactor waste represents a unique asset for First Mover States looking to implement an integrated waste management strategy," said Eric Knox, Vice President, Strategic Development at Amentum. "As a licensed partner of Deep Isolation, Amentum is proud to support our clients in implementing that solution to the highest levels of nuclear safety and quality assurance."

"Navarro welcomes the initiative of eleven First Mover States, supported by NASEO, Idaho National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to coordinate their approach to the advanced reactor market. We strongly endorse Deep Isolation's call for this orderbook strategy to set out clear pathways for permanent disposal of the radioactive waste from advanced reactors. We stand ready to support this collaboration with Idaho and Tennessee, where Deep Isolation recently announced Navarro as its exclusive licensed partner for disposal projects including disposal demonstration," said Dr. Susana Navarro, President and CEO of Navarro

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is the first company to commercialize nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. It offers a uniquely tailored solution to help countries complete the necessary steps to dispose of their spent nuclear waste inventories. With 87 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation’s technology leverages proven drilling practices to safely isolate waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System (UCS) was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level waste from advanced reactors across storage, transportation and eventual disposal.

For more information, visit: deepisolation.com

Media Contact:

Sophie McCallum

media@deepisolation.com

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey

InvestorRelations@deepisolation.com

