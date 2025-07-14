Amesite Launches Census-Based Enterprise Tier for NurseMagic™ to Drive Revenue Growth and Meet Enterprise Demand, Significantly Expanding Total Addressable Market

DETROIT, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading developer of AI-powered enterprise solutions, today announced the launch of the new NurseMagic™ Enterprise Tier, built to meet the most urgent needs of mid- and large-scale post-acute healthcare providers. Developed in direct response to customer demand, NurseMagic™ Enterprise integrates advanced, AI-powered capabilities into existing workflows — seamlessly and compliantly. By aligning pricing with patient census, Amesite believes this offering significantly increases its addressable market and supports long-term revenue growth.

NurseMagic™ Enterprise includes:

Seamless EMR integration . NurseMagic™ Enterprise enables bi-directional data transfer and connectivity with electronic medical records (EMRs), allowing documentation created in NurseMagic™ Enterprise to populate directly into clinical systems. This integration is designed to fit seamlessly into existing workflows — preserving continuity for staff while delivering unparalleled documentation efficiency.

. NurseMagic™ Enterprise enables bi-directional data transfer and connectivity with electronic medical records (EMRs), allowing documentation created in NurseMagic™ Enterprise to populate directly into clinical systems. This integration is designed to fit seamlessly into existing workflows — preserving continuity for staff while delivering unparalleled documentation efficiency. Automated interdisciplinary team (IDT) reporting. NurseMagic™ now generates formatted IDT reports automatically, streamlining one of the most time-intensive compliance processes for home health and hospice agencies. This feature is built to operate within current team structures — saving time without requiring teams to change how they work.

NurseMagic™ now generates formatted IDT reports automatically, streamlining one of the most time-intensive compliance processes for home health and hospice agencies. This feature is built to operate within current team structures — saving time without requiring teams to change how they work. Custom-formatted documentation for compliance and billing. NurseMagic™ Enterprise supports customer-specific templates for documentation required by payers, regulators, and internal teams. This assures that providers can continue to use their own established forms — now generated faster and with greater consistency with NurseMagic™’s powerful, proprietary AI tools.

NurseMagic™ Enterprise supports customer-specific templates for documentation required by payers, regulators, and internal teams. This assures that providers can continue to use their own established forms — now generated faster and with greater consistency with NurseMagic™’s powerful, proprietary AI tools. Census-based pricing that scales with care delivery. By tying pricing to patient census rather than staff count, NurseMagic™ enables organizations to deploy across full care teams with clarity and control. This model supports growth without operational disruption — and positions Amesite to capture revenue as census expands.





Brandon Owens, Vice President of Sales at Amesite, said, “Tying our pricing to patient census — rather than headcount — allows us to scale revenue in alignment with how our customers scale care. We believe this model unlocks significantly more opportunity by eliminating friction that limits full enterprise adoption. Providers with lean teams and large patient loads now have a clear path to full deployment. NurseMagic™ grows with them, capturing more value as they scale. This approach reflects how care is delivered and monetized in real-world settings.”

Kalie Wortinger, Senior Engineering Manager at Amesite, said, “NurseMagic™ Enterprise was engineered to support providers delivering care at scale. Providers in home health, hospice, and skilled nursing have told us they need flexible solutions that work across entire teams. With seamless EMR integration, IDT automation, and support for custom documentation formats, NurseMagic™ Enterprise meets the operational and compliance demands of enterprise-scale healthcare.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Chief Executive Officer of Amesite, said, “Amesite built NurseMagic™ by starting with individual nurses, then validating performance across dozens of organizations, and now methodically expanding capabilities to meet large-scale enterprise needs. We believe we’re uniquely positioned to win in both B2B and B2C markets. Individual nurses can still onboard instantly with a credit card, while enterprise customers now have access to a configurable, integrated solution that supports agency-wide efficiency. With NurseMagic™ Enterprise, we’re executing on our ambition to deliver system-level impact and capture the full value of the post-acute market. We believe that this is an essential component of how we scale recurring revenue and build a category-defining solution for enterprise healthcare.”

With the launch of NurseMagic™ Enterprise, Amesite will discontinue new sales of its entry-level B2B Teams plan. Going forward, B2B customers will choose between Teams Plus+, intended for organizations with smaller patient censuses, and the new NurseMagic™ Enterprise Tier, which supports larger-scale deployment and full-agency efficiency. Existing Teams customers will continue to be supported. Amesite believes that consolidating around these two enhanced tiers enables the Company to capture more value from each organization served and positions it to drive stronger recurring revenue growth.

This announcement follows a series of recent enhancements, including the Teams Plus+ premium tier, multilingual capabilities, and expanded functionality supporting both clinical and non-clinical roles. NurseMagic™ is currently used across all 50 U.S. states and 21 countries, and Amesite remains focused on delivering rapid product cycles, secure AI infrastructure, and sustained growth in the post-acute enterprise market.

