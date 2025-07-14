EnviroGold Global Announces Digital Simulation Completion and Process Enhancements Delivering an Additional USD 232M Pre-Tax Life of Mine Cash Flow

FREMANTLE, Australia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or “the Company”), a clean-technology company reprocessing mine waste to recover precious and critical metals, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in the development of its NVRO Process™. The Company has completed this phase of the NVRO digital simulation project and in the process, has successfully identified and validated process enhancements that improve both the economic and environmental performance of the NVRO Process™.

The results, based on test work conducted by ALS Global and modelled using Andritz’s IDEAS™ digital simulation software, are expected to deliver an additional USD 232 million in pre-tax, life-of-mine cash flow (NPV10: USD 140.6 million) for a customer’s tailings project. The improvements include a 35% reduction in feed volume, a 67.6% reduction in concentrate output, and a 2.86x and 4.5x increase in gold and silver concentrate grades, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Multiple process enhancements were identified through simulations conducted using Andritz IDEAS™ modelling and simulation software.

Process Improvements have been tested and confirmed with independent testing by ALS Global in Perth, Australia.

These enhancements are projected to generate additional pre-tax income of USD 29M per annum, or USD 232M over the 8-year life of the project (NPV10: USD 140.6M).

Feed volume into the NVRO Process™ has been reduced by 35% (confirmed at 36% by ALS Global).

Gold Recovery in the pre-concentration stage is estimated at 85% (82% based on ALS Global testing).

Concentrate output has been reduced by 67.6%, from 417.9 kt to 135.2 kt annually, resulting in material savings in logistics and third-party smelting and refining charges.

Post-processing grades are significantly improved, with gold and silver concentrations increasing by factors of 2.86 and 4.5, respectively, compared to the Sedgman 2023 Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS).

Further operating cost reductions are expected from lower reagent, power and consumables consumption.

Sustainability benefits include reduced water usage and lower greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing the ESG performance and social licence to operate of the NVRO Process™ relative to conventional mining.



Andritz Process-Optimisation Highlights

Key Outcomes

Metric 2023 2025 Improvement Throughput solids (tph) 150 (Scaled to 125) 125 None - Scaled results to match throughput for comparison Pre-concentration mass pull 100 % 65 % 35% less material to NVRO Leach. Smaller plant, lower capex, faster manufacturing and construction. Oxidation >90 % 96 % Sulphide Destruction – liberating metal and reducing environmental risk profile. Final concentrate grade Au 5.2 g/t

Ag 86.8 g/t Au 14.75 /t

Ag 398.7 g/t Significantly improved Concentrate value and payability. Upgrade factor Gold

Silver 2.86 ×

4.50 x Additional 9.55 g/t Gold in Concentrate

Additional 311.9 g/t Silver in Concentrate Annual concentrate tonnes 417.9 kt 135.2 kt 282.7 kt less concentrate tonnes p.a. representing a 67.6% Reduction in Concentrate Volume Annual gold recovered 69.9 koz 64.1 koz 8% Reduction in Gold offset by lower unit costs and increased metal payability



Further Economic Benefits from NVRO Process™ Optimisation

Based on the latest optimisation modelling using Andritz IDEAS™ and laboratory test results from ALS Global, EnviroGold has achieved a substantial increase in concentrate grades compared to the 2023 Sedgman PFS. Gold grades have improved by over 286% and silver grades by 450%. Simultaneously, total concentrate tonnage has decreased by 67.6%.

Without accounting for expected reductions in capital and operating costs associated with the enhanced plant design, the reduced product volumes alone are expected to generate pre-tax savings of approximately USD 29M per annum or USD 232M over the 8-year life of the project. (NPV10: USD 140.6M). These figures are derived from internal financial modelling conducted by the Company, based on digital simulations completed by Andritz using its IDEAS™ software and validated by laboratory test work from ALS Global. This financial outlook is provided for the purpose of demonstrating the potential economic impact of the NVRO Process™ enhancements on a specific customer tailings project. It has not been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and may not be appropriate for purposes other than those disclosed in this news release. For clarity, the tailings project referred to in this news release is not located on a property owned or controlled by the Company. The results disclosed are based on test samples provided by a third-party customer and modelled using the Company’s NVRO Process™ flowsheet as if processed at the Company’s demonstration facility.

The cost savings are attributed to the following components:

Smelter treatment and refining charges (TC/RC). TC/RC are charged by the third-party smelter for treating and refining the product. A reduction in concentrate tonnage leads to annual savings of USD 13.7M.

TC/RC are charged by the third-party smelter for treating and refining the product. A reduction in concentrate tonnage leads to annual savings of USD 13.7M. Logistics : Lower volumes reduce transportation costs, yielding an additional USD 15.3M in annual savings.

: Lower volumes reduce transportation costs, yielding an additional USD 15.3M in annual savings. Improved product marketability : The enhanced precious metal concentrate is expected to attract more favourable commercial terms, although these benefits have not yet been included in the financial model.

: The enhanced precious metal concentrate is expected to attract more favourable commercial terms, although these benefits have not yet been included in the financial model. Additional potential CAPEX and OPEX savings have not been included in the assessment.

Additional optimisation improvements anticipated following the demonstration plant campaign.



Looking Forward to Commercialisation

Plant enhancements: To realize the benefits of the enhanced flowsheet, minor modifications are being made to the Company’s demonstration plant. This work is currently in progress and is expected to support a full demonstration campaign in Q3 2025.

Next Steps

Following completion of the demonstration campaign, along with delivery of the engineering study from Hatch and process reports from Andritz, EnviroGold intends to update its financial model for the overall NVRO Process™ in Q4 2025.

David Cam, Chief Executive Officer of EnviroGold, commented:

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Grant Freeman, our Deputy-CEO and his team for completing this phase of the NVRO digital simulation and achieving these exceptional optimisation results. They deliver an additional US 232 million in pre-tax life-of-mine cash flows. With only minor plant upgrades required, we are on track to demonstrate the enhanced flowsheet in 3Q 2025. EnviroGold’s ‘metals-without-mining’ model has just become even more profitable and sustainable.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and strategic metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value and recurring dividends.

