OTC Markets Group Welcomes Singapore Exchange Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Singapore Exchange Ltd. (SGX: S68; OTCQX: SPXCY, SPXCF), Asia’s most international multi-asset exchange operating equity, fixed income, currency and commodity markets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “SPXCY, SPXCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Singapore Exchange Ltd.’s move to the OTCQX Market underscores the importance of providing transparent and accessible trading for U.S. investors. International companies and exchanges trading on OTCQX meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to welcome Singapore Exchange Ltd. to the growing roster of international exchanges trading on the OTCQX Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets EVP of Corporate Services. “This demonstrates our shared commitment to helping Asia-based companies leverage their home market listing to gain access to the U.S. through expanded cross-trading opportunities.”

“As SGX expands its footprint in the U.S., with a rising share of our derivatives products traded during U.S. and European hours, we’ve seen growing interest from U.S.-based investors,” said Daniel Koh, Chief Financial Officer of Singapore Exchange (SGX Group). “Trading SGX shares on the OTCQX Market will further enhance our visibility and make it easier for U.S. investors to participate in our growth story. As a leading international multi-asset exchange headquartered in AAA-rated Singapore, we will continue to enhance liquidity across our pan-Asian products to meet the increasing global demand for Asian exposure.”

About Singapore Exchange Ltd. (SGX Group)

SGX Group seeks to serve as the world’s most trusted and efficient international marketplace, operating equity, fixed income, currency and commodity markets to the highest regulatory standards. As one ecosystem with global relevance and influence, we offer multiple growth avenues to our stakeholders through listing, trading, clearing, settlement, depository, data and index services. We are committed to lead on climate action by developing a world-class transition financing and trading hub through SGX FIRST (Future in Reshaping Sustainability Together), our multi-asset sustainability platform. Headquartered in AAA-rated Singapore, we are globally recognised for our risk-management and clearing capabilities. Find out more at www.sgxgroup.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

