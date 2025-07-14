Workhorse Discloses Update on Potential Transaction

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or the “Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today disclosed it is currently in discussions with a privately held U.S.-based manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles regarding a potential transaction.

The Company is currently in discussions with a privately held U.S.-based manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles (the “Manufacturer”) about a potential transaction in which the Manufacturer would be merged into a newly created subsidiary of the Company in exchange for newly issued shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Potential Transaction”). Although the number of shares to be issued has not yet been determined, the Company currently expects that the Potential Transaction would result in the current investors of the Manufacturer holding a substantial majority of the Company’s outstanding common stock following consummation of the Potential Transaction. Subject to compliance with Nasdaq’s listing procedures and approval by Nasdaq, the Company and the Manufacturer currently intend that the Company’s common stock would remain listed on Nasdaq following consummation of the Potential Transaction.

The Potential Transaction also contemplates a refinancing of the Company’s outstanding senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) and cancellation of the related warrants (the “Warrants”) issued to an institutional investor in the Notes and Warrants (the “Investor”) with the proceeds of a new convertible note and an approximately $20 million sale leaseback of the Company’s Union City, Indiana manufacturing facility (the “Potential Sale-Leaseback”), each to be provided by entities affiliated with the current holder of a majority of the equity interests of the Manufacturer (the “Potential Refinancing”). Based on its current discussions with the Investor and the Manufacturer, it is anticipated that in the connection with the Potential Refinancing: (i) the Company would repay its outstanding obligations under the Notes in full, but it would not be required to pay a redemption premium or other premium or penalty; (ii) the Investor’s right to require the Company to issue additional Notes under the related Note Purchase Agreement would be terminated; (iii) all the outstanding Warrants would be cancelled; and (iv) as consideration for the foregoing, the Company would issue the Investor three million shares of newly issued common stock, which may be subject to further adjustment (the “New Investor Shares”) at the closing of the Potential Transaction, a portion of which would be subject to contractual trading restrictions (collectively, the “Potential Investor Retirement”).

The Company currently intends that the Potential Refinancing, including the consummation of the Potential Sale-Leaseback, if such transactions are executed, would be completed simultaneously with, and as a condition to, the execution of a definitive agreement for the Potential Transaction (the “Potential Execution Date”). The parties currently are contemplating that (i) the Company would repay approximately half of its then-outstanding obligations under the Notes and cancel the Warrants simultaneously with, and as a condition to, the execution of a definitive agreement for the Potential Transaction and (ii) it would repay all its remaining obligations under the Notes and issue the New Investor Shares upon consummation of the Potential Transaction. Between the Potential Execution Date and the consummation of the Potential Transaction, the Investor would be permitted to convert the remaining Notes into the Company’s common stock in accordance with their terms and to release to the Company cash collateral securing the Notes in connection with certain conversions or otherwise at the Investor’s discretion. As of July 10, 2025, the Company’s outstanding obligations under the Notes were approximately $33 million. However, this number would be reduced to the extent the Investor converts Notes.

The Company has entered into these discussions after exploring and considering a number of available alternatives with its investment banks and other advisors. The Company, the Manufacturer, and the Investor have not agreed to the final terms of the Potential Transaction, the Potential Refinancing or the Potential Investor Retirement, and they have not entered into any definitive agreements with respect to either. There can be no assurance that the potential parties will ever reach agreement on terms or enter into such agreements and no party is under any obligation to do so. In addition, if the potential parties do enter into definitive agreements with respect to the Potential Transaction, the Potential Refinancing and the Potential Investor Retirement, the Company expects that consummation of the Potential Transaction, the Potential Refinancing and the Potential Investor Retirement would be subject to a number of conditions, including approval by the Company’s stockholders and Nasdaq, and other customary conditions, which would be out of the Company’s control and may never be satisfied. Accordingly, the Potential Transaction, the Potential Refinancing and the Potential Investor Retirement may never be consummated or may be consummated on terms materially different from the terms described above. In connection with the foregoing, on July 14, 2025, the Company entered into an Exclusivity Agreement with the Manufacturer providing that, for a period of 14 calendar days and subject to a customary “fiduciary out”, the Company will not, among other things, provide information to, negotiate with or enter into a definitive agreement with a third party for an alternative transaction to the Potential Transaction.

