Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Second Production Facility, Three Advanced Spider Silk Strains, and New Diapausing System

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company", “Kraig”, or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces the addition of a second parallel production facility, three new advanced spider silk strains, and the immediate launch of a new diapausing system for production. This marks three critical advancements in the Company's high-performance spider silk manufacturing and commercialization to significantly increase production yields and spun silk quality.

Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs, recently traveled to the Company’s production facilities in Southeast Asia to organize the launch of this next exciting phase of Kraig's production plan for 2025 and 2026, including a second parallel production facility, three new spider silk strains, and a shift to controlled diapause for production.

A central part of these advancements is the adoption of a second parallel rearing center. A lease for the second facility is being finalized, and parental strain rearing is expected to begin there within the next 30 days.

Kraig Labs completed the development of three new spider silk strains, which are now in the field. These strains, developed over the last year, were designed to complement the Company’s existing BAM-1 hybrid by improving hybrid vigor and increasing silk yield. One of these strains was designed as a replacement for an existing BAM-1 parent lines. Two of these strains were bred to produce silkworms suitable for controlled diapause.

Diapause refers to the silkworm's natural wintering period, a process which can be replicated with a 90-day cold treatment of the silkworm eggs. Diapausing silkworm strains are the gold standard for producing premium silk. One of the Company’s key initial target customers is a widely-renowned producer of the world's finest fabrics and garments, crafted from the highest-quality fibers. Kraig Labs is committed to meeting those standards with its spider silk and the shift to diapausing egg production, along with the addition of a second facility, are key drivers in achieving that goal and increasing production.

Thus far, the Company's production center has operated under a batch production model, bypassing diapause and limiting production to 8 or 9 batches per year. The shift to parallel facilities and the diapausing of eggs (artificial wintering utilizing cold storage treatment) will enable nearly continuous production. These two facilities will operate in tandem to feed that production. While egg production from one facility enters cold storage, the second facility will prepare the next rearing cycle, ensuring a continuous flow of eggs to supply production operations. This new collaborative production system will dramatically expand production capacity far beyond what any single facility could produce independently.

As Kraig Labs rolls out these significant improvements to its operations, the Company is undertaking a production transition period, which includes a 90-day cold treatment cycle for the new diapausing hybrid eggs. This wintering process is widely recognized for yielding stronger, finer silk and significantly larger cocoons than non-diapausing silk. Over the next several months, operational emphasis will shift away from finished silk production and focus on expanding parent line populations and generating the next round of hybrid eggs that Kraig Labs plans to begin releasing in the fourth quarter.

"Deploying two separate rearing centers for our parent lines is a key part of our strategy to build a reliable and scalable supply chain that can address the demand for spider silk and support year-round production," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "This plan, which is the brainchild of our chief sericulture expert, Dr. Kumar, will provide the throughput necessary to support large-scale commercial production and a buffer against potential disruption."

In parallel with these advancements in production operations, Kraig Labs is pleased to announce it has completed the latest batch of BAM-1 finished spider silk. With this newest batch of finished silk complete, the Company has now accumulated approximately one-third of the total spider silk required to fulfill a material request from a globally renowned European fashion house.

"This latest batch brings us another step closer to delivering premium spider silk materials to one of the most recognized names in fashion. The shift to a diapausing hybrid system reflects our long-term vision to deliver the highest quality spider silk at commercial scale," said Rice. "By making this investment in time, infrastructure, and production strategy, we are positioning ourselves to meet the demand we see forming."

Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in Kraig’s commercialization roadmap, accelerating the Company's goal of establishing the world's first cost-effective, environmentally responsible spider silk production platform. The transition to diapausing hybrid rearing and parallel rearing operations enhances supply chain resilience and long-term throughput, as Kraig Labs responds to growing interest from industry.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.